Let’s scent the air and our lives with this prettiest and most fragrant of garden delights, orange blossom ice cream. A week ago I shared my recipe with you for Rustic rack of lamb with a rosemary and dried orange zest crust, the zest having been made from the last of the winter’s oranges. Now it’s the turn of the herald of the next season: the orange blossom.

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

½ cup castor sugar or artificial sweetener suitable for baking

¼ cup orange blossom syrup

310 ml (a cup and a quarter) full cream milk

430 ml (a cup and three quarters) cream

¼ tsp salt

For the orange blossom syrup:

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

The petals of 10 to 12 orange blossoms

Method

For the orange blossom syrup, combine the water and sugar in a pot, add the orange blossom petals and bring it to a gentle boil. Reduce by half, or more, but be sure to have a quarter cup left. You only need a quarter cup of it for the ice cream but it’s best to make more than you need rather than risk overboiling and not having enough. Leave it to cool to room temperature. Remove the orange petals.

Beat yolks with ½ cup castor sugar until creamed and pale. Set aside.

Put the cream, milk, ¼ cup of orange blossom syrup and salt in a pot on a low heat and simmer while stirring until incorporated. It must not boil.

Pour this in a thin stream into the bowl with the creamed eggs and sugar, very slowly to begin with, stirring continuously.

Return it to the pot and stir on a low heat until it thickens and can coat the back of a spoon. Do not let it boil.

Leave it to cool to room temperature. Pour into a metal container and freeze. Serve it garnished with fresh orange blossoms. DM/TGIFood

