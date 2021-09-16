Independent Electoral Commission's Sy Mamabolo (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged all eligible voters to register during this registration weekend, 18 and 19 September, ahead of the local government elections on November 1. If you don’t register you will lose your right to vote.

“Participation in the local government elections is important as municipal councils play a crucial role in providing services that directly affect on a daily basis. Electoral participation – which is impossible without registration – provides an opportunity to shape the local affairs of communities.”

This was said by Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), who on Thursday addressed the media on the commission’s readiness for the upcoming voter registration weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

“We call on every eligible voter to register over the weekend, and for those who have moved or changed address to use this unique opportunity to amend their registration details,” said Mamabolo.

This weekend, 23,151 registration stations will be in operation from 8am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday, he said.

To find out where your registration station is, check the Voter Portal, the IEC website, or ask at your local IEC office.

Only voters who are registered will be able to vote on Election Day, 1 November.

In order to register, voters will need to bring an identity document, which may be a smart ID card, green barcoded ID book, or a temporary ID certificate.

Proof of address is not a requirement to register. However, it is necessary that voters provide an indication of address or a description of where they reside.

Registration can happen before 18 and 19 September, if you go to your local IEC office and fill out a registration form.

Online registration is possible for the first time on the IEC’s Voter Portal.

The IEC launched the new online registration portal in July and, as of Thursday, 156,651 voters had successfully registered on the system, said Mamabolo.

“The online registration system will remain open until the date of proclamation of the elections – which we expect on Monday, 20 September 2021,” he added.

Voters who are already registered on the voters’ roll from previous elections can confirm their registration by:

Going online on the Electoral Commission website .

Downloading the IEC mobile app and entering their ID number.

Calling the IEC contact centre on 0800 11 8000.

Sending an SMS to 32810.

Going to their local IEC office .

Voters need to re-register whenever they move or change address, or when voting district boundaries change.

During the briefing, Mamabolo welcomed the decision by the Department of Home Affairs to open its offices over this weekend.

“This will facilitate the collection of identity documents as well as the acquisition of temporary identification certificates which can be used for registration purposes.”

Mamabolo also welcomed the decision of the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to amend the National Senior Certificate exam timetable in order to accommodate the local elections.

“This gesture from the minister will enable young voters who are writing these examinations to participate in the elections,” he said.

Covid-19 protocols and safety measures

Mamabolo said the safety of voters and election staff is a “key priority” of the IEC over this registration weekend as well as during other subsequent electoral events.

Voters and staff will be required to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at registration stations, including wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing, and hand-sanitising upon entry into the registration centre.

Mamabolo added that it is not mandatory to be vaccinated in order for voters to register.

“Vaccination is not linked to your right to vote. We are implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions at the voting stations… it is not mandatory for you to be vaccinated in order to register to vote.”

All registration staff and stations have been provided the following items for use as precautionary measures to prevent possible Covid-19 transmissions:

Disposable face masks;

Disposable bins;

Sanitiser wipes;

Hand sanitiser;

Disinfectant fogger sprays; and

Social distance markers. DM

