(Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Loanna Hoffmann)

On Tuesday the American Corner Makers Valley Partnership hosted a virtual dialogue with women in agriculture to unpack some of the challenges they face. This was also a platform for them to share ideas on how to reshape the future of food and agriculture.

Michelle Banda Follow Save More

“The role of women in agriculture has been brought to the forefront, as they carry out the responsibility of food and nutrition, but much more needs to be done for women farmers to feel supported and to help them provide food security for their families,” said Siyabonga Mngoma, founder of Abundance Wholesome Foods.

These comments were made during a webinar on Tuesday, 14 September, highlighting the challenges faced by women in agriculture and some of the resolutions towards reshaping the future of food and agriculture.

Women in agriculture have come a long way in the predominantly male-dominated industry, and now comprise at least 43% of the agricultural labour force in the Global South. According to research, women’s contribution substantially adds to national Global South food baskets and their agricultural productivity is crucial for meeting food security.

However, productivity is hampered by limited access to land and resources, access to funding and the underrepresentation of women in agriculture and the labour market as a whole.

Mngoma said that a huge challenge that women in agriculture face relates to their role in society, households and other spheres.

“There is a lot expected of us and just not enough hours per day for women to make all those roles work efficiently. In my case, for three years I have been juggling my business of producing and distributing organic fresh produce while [being] full-time employed elsewhere. Others even have additional responsibilities of being wives and raising children, and are still expected to perform in the business they have chosen.”

The challenge of women wearing many hats is also linked to the issue of underrepresentation in business in a patriarchal system which assigns which roles women can and can’t do. The lack of a platform to discuss some of these issues is also problematic.

Siphiwe Sithole, the founder of African Marmalade, says: “In a transforming world, there is a need to create platforms to talk about the issues women in agriculture have, but also engagement with decision-makers so that there is follow-through and support.”

According to downtown farmer Mama Refiloe Molefe, women need to grow tough skin in agriculture as they have more boxes to tick than their male counterparts. “You should always stay focused because there will always be challenges that you have to overcome.”

For Sithole, women in farming have to farm smart by recognising the gaps, filling them and diversifying, because “we all can’t grow the same products; one has to diversify their business but also take into account the needs of the immediate community or consumer”.

Sithole also suggests indigenous farming as a means for women in agriculture to meaningfully contribute to the food systems and consumption patterns to curb some lifestyle illnesses.

Molefe says, “To make our local and global food system more equitable we should be looking after the soil – like looking after children.” DM/MC

The recording of the dialogue can be viewed here.