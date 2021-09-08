TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Croissant and butter pudding with cardamom and sultanas

By Tony Jackman 8 September 2021

Tony Jackman’s croissant and butter pudding with cardamom and sultanas. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Take a bread and butter pudding recipe up a notch by swapping bread for croissants and adding a couple of extras such as sultanas and cardamom.

Tony Jackman

It’s those little extras that often make a difference in a recipe. For this I added a few cardamom pods, and golden sultanas for additional interest. Finally, a hint of orange zest for that bit of subtle zing.

Method

3 croissants, torn in two

50 g soft butter and more for greasing the dish

⅓ cup strawberry jam

4 large eggs, beaten

250 ml cream

250 ml full cream milk

A handful of golden sultanas

10 green cardamom pods

50 g castor sugar

1 Tbsp orange zest

½ tsp vanilla essence

Method

Preheat the oven to 180℃.

Butter a suitable ovenproof dish.

Butter the split croissants and smear with strawberry jam. Close them again and arrange in the dish to fit to the edges. Dot the cardamom pods here and there. Sprinkle the sultanas and castor sugar over.

Beat the eggs and pour in the milk and cream while whisking. Stir in the vanilla essence/extract and grated orange zest.

Pour the mixture evenly over the dish and bake at 180℃ for 30 to 40 minutes or until the custard is set and golden. DM/TGIFood

