(Image of Peking duck by Асель Кожаканова from Pixabay)

Sitting down to a meal together with strangers to make them friends is an ancient impulse. Here is how diplomats really do it.

J Brooks Spector Follow Save More

For most people, to speak about “a diplomatic dinner” is to summon images from a film classic like Royal Wedding, a scene from the novel and film The Remains of the Day, or an episode from the television series, Downton Abbey. But the truth is that often it is something very different. A real diplomatic dinner represents roughly equal parts of ingenuity, horror, and incipient chaos. Occasionally, there are some fascinating foods – and even some real insights into other cultures and peoples and the chance to generate a human connection.

When I first became a diplomat, I had joined the US Information Agency, USIA. The Washington headquarters of USIA (called the USIS – using the S for Service internationally because of some half-forgotten bureaucratic history) was located just one city block from the White House, at 1776 Pennsylvania Avenue. This location was unbeatable geographically, even if the agency’s real connections to power were never quite as impressive as that street address hinted at.

USIA was the administrative home for what we now call the government’s “soft power”, long before that term had been coined by Harvard professor Joseph Nye. At home and abroad, the agency’s officers managed official international educational exchanges at the country’s embassies, supervised American international radio broadcasts by the Voice of America in Washington, and overseas also organised concerts, ran book and film libraries and reference services, set up conferences and seminars on all manner of topics, and carried out the full range of media relations for America’s embassies.

Despite their beliefs about their primary role in foreign affairs, most State Department officers would (reluctantly) admit USIS officers usually had the best sense about circumstances and events within their respective countries of assignment. Much of that feel for a country came from meeting acquaintances and professional contacts over dinner, for a drink or coffee, or just sitting around casually in a cafe, a pub, or in a garden for a braai, discussing what was going on in the world. All of this, of course, took place long before social media, the internet, or even email had ever come along.

Back in those days of the early 1970s when I was still a new, young officer, people like me would sometimes be guided for lunch to a small restaurant located on the street behind the USIA headquarters building. Eating at Jenny’s Oriental Kitchen, a place now just a ghost from history, was a kind of rite of passage. This was where the old East Asia hands would go for a meal or a drink or two, back when people often had a drink or two or three over lunch. Jenny’s advertised itself as a unique pan-Asian restaurant, and you could get passable versions of Thai, Burmese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean food there. Like so many cubby hole dining spots in Southeast Asia, the decor there was strictly utilitarian – right down to its linoleum-covered table tops and nondescript chairs – and you certainly didn’t want to wander into the kitchen and look around too carefully.

Of course, in much of Southeast Asia, in a local place like Jenny’s, there might well have been a cat or two to keep control over any wildlife that ventured in unawares to see what might be scavenged, but Jenny’s was in Washington, not in Vientiane or in the hills outside Malang, so that particular part of restaurant furnishings was not part of its ambience. But Jenny’s did have the clamour and the shouting by the staff at each other (and at the occasional diner as well), and if they didn’t look too carefully, it could have left visitors with the sense they had wandered into somewhere definitely not in Washington, DC – or Kansas for that matter. (People who have lived in Johannesburg for decades may have had similar feelings about the now-shuttered Kapitan’s and its famous crab curry.)

That memory of Jenny’s also reminds me of another old favourite Washington dining spot, the North China, located in the suburbs north of Washington. The North China liked to claim it had been the first Chinese restaurant in the Washington area to serve Peking duck with all the trimmings, on demand, rather than requiring a full day’s advance notice.

There was one memorable evening when my wife and I were eating there, quietly enjoying our Peking duck. We looked up just as one of the restaurant’s cooks was chasing the head waiter throughout the dining room, waving one of those wicked-looking, rectangular meat cleavers in the air and screaming at the top of his voice at the waiter. Our first response? Don’t catch the cook’s eye; he’s definitely really unhappy about something. We never did figure what the dispute was about, although ultimately there was no actual bloodshed – at least in front of the diners.

Anyway, back at Jenny’s, the veterans – men who had served as foreign service officers in distant places like Saigon, Hue or Danang in Vietnam; Kuching in Sarawak; Surabaya, Medan, Yogyakarta or Jakarta in Indonesia; or Chiang Mai and a half dozen other towns in Thailand – would gather over their dishes of fried noodles, nasi goreng, or pad Thai, washed down with a Tiger, Bintang, or Tsingtao beer, and reminisce about the old days, “back when we would go out to villages in the forest and rice paddies, set up a sheet between two trees, and then show films about America, while everybody would then have a feast and something to drink. And it was great. You really learned something about a country that way.” The thing was, this actually was how some diplomatic dining took place, back before the internet or satellite TV.

Less than two years later, there I was in North Sumatra. Speaking with the man who was the regional education department head, he casually mentioned he was part German. Given his very dark brown skin tone, that comment seemed slightly far-fetched – but then he explained his great-great grandfather had been one of the Batak people who had met, captured and then ritually consumed the first Lutheran missionaries who arrived in Sumatra, back in the 1850s.

The Batak people are roughly divided between being Lutherans or Muslims. In Christian villages, but not the Muslim ones, visitors might well see some of those low-slung Asian pigs wandering around, eventually bound for the table. In all the villages there were dogs, cringing, slightly gun-shy canines, foraging for bits of food. The Batak people traditionally have had a thing about dogs and cuisine. The idea was that a roast dog used to be a ceremonial staple for a feast. The argument was that one’s neighbour’s dog was tasty; a purloined neighbour’s dog was tastier still; and a black furred, purloined neighbour’s pet was best of all. As a result, one rarely saw any black labradors around. I only once was offered a chance to sample roast dog, but while I was in Sumatra I did have yet another experience.

As the only USIS officer on that big island, for hundreds of miles around, I had a chance to visit Aceh, the province right at the northern tip of Sumatra. Aceh had been an independent kingdom until it was finally conquered by the Dutch at the end of the 19th century, but the Acehnese took great pride in their history as they maintained their province’s special status as a quasi-theocratic state. Arriving there on the once a week passenger flight, I paid a call on the university rector, and then met the teaching staff in various teaching departments, and the school’s library. I met with journalists at the local paper and radio stations, and spent time with an American sociologist and his family who had been living in Aceh to carry out his studies about a society in the midst of tradition.

Together with that sociologist and his family, I visited a beautiful, isolated seaside where there was a Japanese coastal fortification left over from World War II built to guard against any entry by Allied navies into the Strait of Malacca. Word travelled fast in Aceh, and soon I was invited to a dinner hosted by the governor, in a grand old hotel left over from the Dutch colonial period. For most of the meal, the standard but delicious Indonesian cuisine was on offer, although one local speciality was brought to the table in a large steaming tureen – goat curry with a sauce that strongly resembled a pungent Thai green curry, except for one slight difference. Besides the chillies, the whole dish was also generously seasoned with Aceh’s finest crop of the holy herb. When one is the guest of honour at a formal banquet, you savour every mouthful of whatever is on offer. Of course you do, even if the main course resembles something from the meal in that Himalayan palace in one of the Indiana Jones films.

Now switch the circumstances around. How about what it was like being the host? As most people know, Thanksgiving is America’s most important, secular holiday. Unless one is a vegan, roast turkey is the central, sacred part of the meal. By now, I was married and with two small children, and we were living in Northern Japan, in the city of Sapporo.

In the spirit of the holiday, we decided we would share Thanksgiving with a mix of Japanese guests – university lecturers, musicians, and journalists and a few American friends as well – to show people what a real Thanksgiving dinner would taste like. I dutifully secured a large frozen turkey from the nearest American military base PX several hundred miles away, and had it sent to us via a courier service. Then we made the arrangements to cook all the traditional trimmings that go with a turkey. On the morning of Thanksgiving, we awoke early to set the house up with extra tables and chairs and cushions on the floor and began to prepare the various food items. The turkey had been defrosted overnight and we were about to put it into the biggest roasting pan we owned when we discovered that the turkey was much bigger than the oven in our Japanese house. A lot bigger.

We had a capacious oven for a local Japanese home, but clearly it was not one suitable for roasting a mammoth-sized turkey. This seemed guaranteed to become an equally sized problem; but, with a bit of diplomatic agility and some desperate lateral thinking, we threw the now-defrosted bird into our car and drove to a hotel we often used to house American guests.

Striding into the lobby of this very grand hotel, I went up to the reception desk and asked – in my most polite Japanese – if I could please speak with the hotel’s head of catering, as I cradled our bird carefully. A few minutes later, I was in a sombre conversation with a man in full chef’s regalia who barely managed to keep a straight face as he agreed to roast it for me and that I should return for it at 3pm. Sharp.

And so I did, and at the stroke of 3, because Japan is a particularly punctual society, rolling out from an elevator and flanked by two parallel guards of honour comprised of assistant cooks and waiters, all in uniform and holding cooking implements aloft like ceremonial swords at a military wedding, our roast turkey was wheeled out on a carvery cart, as it received a ritual round of applause by the staff of the hotel, like the arrival of a major sports star. Jumping into my car, I raced home and brought our precious cargo into the kitchen and began to carve it, just as our first guests began to arrive, promptly at 3.30pm, in accord with the invitation. American ingenuity and honour safely intact. Diplomatic dining at its finest.

Actually, we should also describe an earlier, even closer encounter with culinary disaster. This was in the Indonesian city of Surabaya. National days are, or at least they used to be, a very big deal among diplomats. All the other diplomatic missions in a city are invited, together with host country senior officials, friends of the office, cultural figures, and leading business people, for a reception, some speeches, and lots of opportunities to exchange gossip and make business contacts. In a city like Surabaya, with its rather small diplomatic establishment, these parties actually take on an outsized importance and each mission tries to outdo the others when their turn arrives.

When the Hyatt hotel chain opened up a new hotel in Surabaya just a few months before the Fourth of July, we thought we had struck gold. We met their new management team, and we asked them if they would be prepared to fully cater our reception. We expected a good price since it would be their first really big occasion, but they would get the best possible publicity they could get for their new business.

The Fourth of July dawned and the Hyatt team dutifully arrived and set up a beautiful buffet table, and festooned the reception area with tropical plants everywhere. The Hyatt had done everything they promised. Then, just minutes before the first guests were due to arrive, as the event manager, I did one last walk around the verandah and garden; I checked the audio system; and I looked closely at the food, as wait staff was standing ready to remove the protective covers on the various food stations. All in order.

I glanced up at the centre of the main buffet table and then I saw it: resting on a pedestal in a place of great honour was a perfectly glazed, roast suckling pig – apple in its mouth and a curly tail at its rear. Recall for a moment that Indonesia is the world’s most populous Islamic nation and that pork is definitely not a standard-issue part of the diet of observant Muslims. A suckling pig in a place of honour would easily be read as a direct, unpardonable affront to most of our guests.

Five minutes to go before our first guests were due to arrive and we had to do something really quickly. I imagined being declared persona non grata and expelled by the Indonesian government for grave insults to the nation. At that moment, as I was looking for a place to hide a roast pig, I saw our chief maintenance foreman.

Piet was, thankfully, a devout Christian with no compunctions about handling such a creature. “Piet, Piet, quickly, take a spare tablecloth and wrap up that object in the centre of the buffet and put lots of pot plants where it was. Can you bootleg it out of the house very quietly and then deliver it to any orphanage you know of run by Christians, located outside of the city? Please! As in right now.” Piet was a particularly resourceful man, and the pig suddenly vanished as if it had never been there; its former place of honour suddenly sprouted great displays of gorgeous orchids in full blossom; the orphanage was delighted; and the guests had a great time and were, thankfully, never the wiser.

In defence of the Hyatt, we should note the hotel was actually a new franchise operation of a major American company, but owned by local Chinese businessmen, and it was managed by a group of Australians who were quite new to Indonesia. Perhaps they weren’t thinking, but when we settled the bill, we made it clear we were not paying for the pig. The Hyatt management was actually grateful for our having pulled their irons out of the fire – and giving them a great audience to publicise their wares to the leaders of a major part of a country rather than being responsible for a front page scandal.

Diplomatic dining is obviously more than just setting a fine table, picking the right wine, and inviting the most interesting guests. Sometimes it is just panicky improvisation on the fly.

Well, in all of these encounters, it is true that we never did achieve world peace or end global climate change, poverty or hunger by having a dinner together. Still, the realities and opportunities for actual diplomacy while engaging in the universally comforting act of dining together and getting to know one another, often enough, actually did smooth the way forward for joint efforts that contributed just a bit in making America better understood with our interlocutors around the world. And maybe that is clearly worth a Thanksgiving turkey or two. DM/TGIFood

The writer supports the Faith Based Initiative that provides nourishing meals to impoverished mothers of new-born babies when they are attending postnatal hospital check ups. The Faith Based Initiative is managed by Wilma Calvert. To make a donation: Absa 92-1286-9790.