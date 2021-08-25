LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Reports on the KZN UPL warehouse fire are misleading

By Bheki Mbanjwa 25 August 2021

Clean-up teams with respirators and chemical-resistant PPE wade through the toxic soup of chemicals left behind from the fire and fire-fighting efforts at the UPL plant in Cornubia, north of Durban. (Photo: Mlungisi Mbele)

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs expresses its serious disappointment at the misleading article published in Daily Maverick on Tuesday on the subject of the United Phosphorus Limited fire.

Bheki Mbanjwa

See the article here.

Durban’s toxic warehouse: Ramaphosa urged to act on Cornubia chemical disaster

Don't want to see ads?

We find it very difficult to understand how the author selectively quotes from correspondence and does not disclose that the same correspondence also committed to transparency. Attached to that same correspondence was the inventory of chemicals supplied by United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) as well as the Section 30(6) directive issued to UPL in terms of the National Environmental Management Act.

This was supplied to the civil society organisation (South Durban Community Environmental Alliance) in terms of commitment made to them. The Joint Operations Committee (JOC) is an interdepartmental committee of national and provincial departments. Part of their task is to oversee investigative reports that could in the future become the basis of administrative or even criminal proceedings. UPL is not part of the JOC but would be expected to submit reports to it. 

As part of its commitment to work with civil society there have at least been three meetings with the SDCEA. Government departments, however, have to work with terms of the law and the steps prescribed in incidents of this nature. We are awaiting final expert reports for evaluation and to inform the action to be taken.

We cannot make statements or take action based on speculation. The issues at hand in the UPL matter will be dealt with thoroughly and professionally. Anyone who needs to face consequences will do so whether in terms of rehabilitative responsibility, public health issues or even criminal proceedings.

This, however, must be based on facts processed by the relevant experts. DM

Bheki Mbanjwa is the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 CLIMATE CRISIS

Eastern Cape ravaged by double disaster of drought and poor municipal administration

By Estelle Ellis and Tembile Sgqolana

OUR BURNING PLANET

Unprecedented loss of biodiversity: A million species under threat but there are ways to conserve earth’s living systems

Don Pinnock
23 AUG
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Durban’s toxic warehouse: Ramaphosa urged to act on Cornubia chemical disaster

Tony Carnie
23 AUG
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Fire in Arcadia: Navigating life close to wild spaces and the megafires driven by the climate crisis

Christopher DZ Mason
23 AUG
10 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

EcoMaverick: Denisha Anand plants seeds of environmental change on the Cape Flats
Onke Ngcuka 23 AUG
5 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

OUR BURNING PLANET

Show and tell: Durban residents squeeze UPL to ‘put your documents where your mouth is’ over toxic chemical inferno

Tony Carnie 22 AUG
9 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Conservationist Fred Daniel vs Deputy President Mabuza: A secret history of the state’s ‘Stalingrad defence’

Kevin Bloom
19 AUG
15 mins

OPINIONISTA

We must talk about the effects of climate change on our bodies and our jobs

Lwando Xaso
22 AUG
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Southern Ocean seal species increasingly straying into South African waters

Tembile Sgqolana
20 AUG
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved