Maverick Citizen: Just say thanks!

Help the Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant campaign reach the million-rand target

By Michelle Banda 24 August 2021

An effort by Radio 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick has raised half a million rand to help thank healthcare workers with a decent meal. They are now aiming for a million. (Photo: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI)(Photo: nursingtimes.net/Wikipedia)

The collaborative effort by 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick through the Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant campaign has raised half a million rand. The campaign is calling for more donations to reach their target of a million.

Michelle Banda

About a month ago, 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick teamed up with corporate South Africa and listeners of 702 to launch a campaign that called on acts of kindness from anyone with the means to help thank our healthcare workers with a decent meal: ‘Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant.’

According to journalist John Perlman, host of the daily 702 Drive show, since its inception, the fundraising campaign has been well received and a great success, raising a total of R511 160.09 to date. Perlman says most of the funds came from small donations via Backabuddy and the most recent lump-sum pledges – R30,000 from Discovery Vitality and R250,000 from Hollard Insurance. The campaign has featured prominently on two radio shows – Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa and Perlman’s show.

Acknowledging the team effort, Nakampe Molewa, general manager of Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We are proud of this partnership with 702, Daily Maverick, corporate South Africa and ordinary citizens to thank our healthcare workers with a decent meal and help the restaurant industry survive at the same time. As a business, we will continue to take actions that support communities, delivery people, customers and our business partners, both large and small.” 

Individual donors have also left thank-you messages and words of encouragement.

Uber Eats vouchers will be generated to support a mix of private and public hospital healthcare workers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Angelica said: “Thanks to the amazing health workers, had a Covid test today and the nurse was so sweet, humming to make me feel more relaxed while pushing the long bud through my nose!”

“Nobody knows the burden you are bearing. Thanks for your dedication,” said Robert.

On the question of what it means for Hollard Insurance to be able to contribute to the campaign, CEO Saks Ntombela said: 

Hollard’s purpose as an organisation is ‘To Enable More People to Create and Secure a Better Future’ and we know that small businesses generate better futures for owners, employees, the communities in which they operate in and the country as a whole. We are already trying to help 12 small businesses across South Africa to thrive in the long term by sharing our advertising space with them through our #BigAdsForSmall Business campaign. It was a no-brainer for us to step in when the call came to assist and we hope that our contribution to small businesses will inspire others to do the same.”

Perlman said that with the raised funds, R300 Uber Eats vouchers will be generated to support a mix of private and public hospital healthcare workers.

The campaign is a chance for corporate South Africa and ordinary citizens to thank our healthcare workers with a decent meal and help the restaurant industry survive at the same time. (Photo: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI)

To date, 200 vouchers have been sent to Netcare Pinehaven Hospital in Krugersdorp. More institutions are being identified and will receive vouchers shortly.

This is what you need to know about the vouchers:

  • They can be redeemed at any time – to have a meal at work or at home, to send some food to family members they haven’t been able to visit, to return home with treats for children they haven’t spent time with for ages; 
  • Restaurants and merchants differ depending on your area and what restaurants in your area are using the Uber Eats marketplace;
  • The vouchers are digitally sent to individuals by email or text message;
  •  The vouchers are redeemable through the Uber Eats app, which can be accessed via a desktop or your smartphone; and 
  • You can redeem part of the amount and use the remaining value at a later stage.

“We don’t imagine that the campaign will eliminate the pressures that healthcare workers face due to Covid-19. But we hope that we will make them realise how much they are admired and respected,” said Perlman. DM/MC

The campaign will run until the end of August. Daily Maverick encourages everyone to say a big thank-you to health workers and make donations here.

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

