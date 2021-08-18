Tony Jackman’s sticky lamb ribs (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Slow cooking in a low oven in a broth containing soy sauce, sweet soy, honey and spices gives these lamb ribs a whack of flavour while rendering the meat soft and succulent. Then they’re grilled to crisp up the fat.

Tony Jackman Follow Save More

There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Friday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of 0ur food writing.

I served these ribs with a simple Asian-dressed slaw to provide a counterpoint for the inevitable fattiness of the ribs.

Ingredients

1 whole lamb rib flank

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup sweet soy sauce (or kecap manis)

1 cup honey

1 cup vegetable stock

2 tsp dried crushed garlic

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp ground allspice

For the slaw:

1 cup finely shredded cabbage

1 small yellow pepper, cut into thin strips

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp brown rice vinegar

1 Tbsp grape seed oil

Dash of sesame oil

Coriander stems, chopped

Peanut or grapeseed oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

The vegetable stock is only a carrier for the liquid aromatics. Mix the stock with the two soy sauces, honey, garlic and spices, and pour it into a large, fairly deep oven pan big enough to hold the whole flank.

Immerse the flank in it and turn to coat it all over.

Lay it fat side down at first; it can be turned after two hours of cooking.

Cover the top of the pan with foil, tucking it under at the edges, and put it in the preheated oven. After two hours, remove the foil, turn the flank and continue cooking uncovered for another hour or until the meat is perfectly tender.

Let it rest in its juice, out of the oven, until it has cooled down. Once cool, spoon off excess fat that has collected in the pan. Spoon the remaining broth into a saucepan and reduce on the hob until it has thickened.

When you’re almost ready to serve, heat a little peanut oil or grapeseed oil in a plancha, skillet or other cast-iron grill (or prepare very hot braai coals) and crisp the fat side of the flank on a moderately high heat.

For the slaw, mix together the liquid ingredients and toss through the chopped and sliced vegetables. Toss the chopped coriander stems through.

Serve a few separated ribs with some of the reduced soy/honey broth and a side of slaw, garnished with coriander. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform in Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.