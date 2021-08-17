For the last 30 years, the Food Not Bombs group has gained momentum throughout the world. (Photo: Supplied by Lara Reddy)

A group of food activists is providing a lifeline by feeding the vulnerable from abandoned and destitute communities in Johannesburg and is inviting greater South Africa to help tackle the hunger crisis.

A month after the riots, Food Not Bombs is busier than ever with the increase in poverty and homelessness. In Johannesburg, Food Not Bombs, alongside Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw), caters to the emergency needs of hundreds of people every Saturday, mostly women and children who have no other means and no support from social services. Many of these recipients are refugees and those who have been forgotten by society.

The Food Not Bombs Jozie team, Lara Reddy, Anastasia Eliseeva and Cora Bailey, said their food drive initiatives include providing fresh food for fire victims.

“In Vrededorp there are about 300 people who we supply with vegetables and bread, 35 more people at the Brixton recreation centre and 10 other people affected by the shack fire in Diepsloot. We also have received industrial cooking equipment donations and are set up to cook for hundreds of people in Sophiatown,” said Eliseeva.

Reddy says: “We haven’t been this busy in 20 years. The recent riots escalated the need for food for poorer communities but luckily we were able to form a feminist mutual aid group run by women who represent various community organisations.”

Most of their meal servings and groceries are vegetarian, for health reasons and because the vegetables are donated to them by NOSH food rescue and Checkers supermarket in Cresta.

For the last 30 years, the Food Not Bombs group has gained momentum throughout the world. Beneficiaries of the Jozie group said they are grateful for the lifeline provided to them.

“We can’t be employed anywhere because we are undocumented migrants and living in fear of being arrested, but luckily Food Not Bombs caters for our food needs whenever they have a little something. Without their help we would have long died of hunger,” said one.

Another said, “I am a sick person who takes medication for HIV. With the food supplies from Food Not Bombs I can take my medication with a little food in my stomach as prescribed by the healthcare workers”.

The Food Not Bombs Jozie group is asking for a helping hand to help it feed people in abandoned and destitute communities.

“We are pleading with anyone with means and willing to help; we need supplies, brave and committed volunteers, funds for running costs and support in our fundraisers and other Food Not Bombs activities. The activities include the Redd Writing Hood that offers tutoring services to disadvantaged children and raises funds to make their educational dreams come true.” DM/MC

Donations can be made using the following platforms;

PayPal: [email protected]

Account: First National Bank Acc No L. Reddy: 62587361636

Buckabuddy