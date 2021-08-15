MEDIA FREEDOM GAMECHANGER

Daily Maverick CEO Styli Charalambous receives Nat Nakasa award for courage

By Suné Payne 15 August 2021

Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Awards on 14 August 2021 at the Trevor Huddleston centre in Sophiatown. The Nat Nakasa Award is made to individuals working in the media who show exceptional integrity and courage in their work. The winner this year was Styli Charalambous, CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick. Other recipients included Nathan Geffen and Raymond Joseph for their work in the community news agency GroundUp and Mahlatse Mahlase, current secretary-general of SANEF, for her commitment to media freedom and to the forum. (Photo: John Hogg)

South Africa’s media practitioners were honoured on Saturday 14 August at the annual Nat Nakasa award ceremony, hosted by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef). 

Suné Payne

CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, Styli Charalambous received the prestigious Nat Nakasa industry award for courage, with Sanef stating “since its inception the publication has become one of the leading online and printed publications in SA, in part because of the commitment and passion of the former chartered accountant”. 

The award, named in honour of journalist Nat Nakasa, who died while in exile in 1965, is given to a media practitioner who: has shown integrity and reported fearlessly, has displayed a commitment to serve the people of South Africa, tenaciously strives to maintain a publication or other medium despite insurmountable obstacles, has resisted any censorship and shown courage in making information available to the South African public. The award is open to journalists, editors, managers or publishers. 

It was the first time the award has been given to an owner-publisher.  

Winner of the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021 – Styli Charalambous, CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, flanked by Sanef’s Sbu Ngalwa and Mahlatse Mahlase . (Photo: John Hogg)

At the ceremony, GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen and journalist Raymond Joseph jointly won the Courageous Journalism in Community Media award for their ongoing reporting on alleged corruption within the National Lottery Commission. 

Editor in Chief of Eyewitness News and Sanef secretary-general, Mahlatse Mahlase won the Stephen Wrottesley Award for her dedication to media freedom and ethics, her passion, professionalism and commitment to Sanef. 

Sanef recognised five community radio stations that have shown determination and bravery in their communities, with their prizes awarded from the Sanef Media Relief Fund. The radio stations include: Alex FM; Westside FM 98.9 MHz; Mams Radio; Intokozo FM and Kasie FM 97.1. 

Veteran journalist Joe Thloloe, a member of the three-person selection panel, commented on the process: “We look for a media worker, a journalist, a publisher or media owner who has been courageous and fought against all that stood in his path to publish, keeping the flag of Section 16 of the country’s Constitution flying high.”

In his acceptance speech, Charalambous commented that it has been an “incredibly challenging 12 years” – which entailed ensuring “141 payrolls” in order to provide the platform for public service journalism in South Africa.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono delivers the keynote address at the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards via video link from Zimbabwe on Saturday 14 August 2021. (Photo: Twitter/@SAEditorsForum)

Zimbabwean journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono delivered the evening’s keynote address virtually. Chin’ono has come under attack by authorities, with charges brought against him for “inciting public violence”. 

Read Daily Maverick’s explainer on his charges here: Hopewell Chin’ono: Zimbabwean journalist on trial for … what precisely?

Chin’ono was due to deliver his speech in person, but the high court in Harare failed to release his passport to allow him to travel to Johannesburg, where the awards took place. Delivering his speech virtually, he said: “My invitation to be here tonight is a powerful statement by South African journalism to the world, that while we continue to be politically persecuted for doing our work by rogue regimes, colleagues here stand with us in solidarity.”

In 2020, the award was given to South Africa’s entire body of journalists for the “vital role journalists play in our society – especially, in light of the harsh circumstances journalists as individuals find themselves in during the coronavirus pandemic”. 

In 2019, journalist Qaanitah Hunter was handed the award, and in 2018, Daily Maverick co-founder and editor-in-chief Branko Brkic received top honour.

Reacting to the announcement on Saturday night, Brkic tweeted: 

