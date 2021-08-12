MAVERICK CITIZEN

Treatment Action Campaign members spend night outside Gauteng Premier’s office in protest over collapsing healthcare system

By Michelle Banda 12 August 2021

Treatment Action Campaign members spend the night outside Premier David Makhura's office on 10 August 2021. (Photo: Anele Yawa / TAC)

The members of the Treatment Action Campaign say they are disappointed with Premier David Makhura and MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi over their lack of response to engage with them on their call to fix the Gauteng health system.

Michelle Banda

More than 70 Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) members on Wednesday spent the night outside Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office, ahead of their Thursday 10am appointment with Gauteng Department of Health head Dr Sibongile Zungu and the premier’s adviser Dumisani Dakile.

The members of the TAC say they are disappointed with Makhura and MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi over their lack of response to engage with them on their call to fix the Gauteng health system. 

Lebohang Pitso, the provincial deputy chairperson of the TAC in Gauteng, said: “Facilities are congested and make it impossible to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, meaning the virus can spread like wildfire. But, above all, the medical help is substandard and inadequate, yet our call is being ignored by those with power to fix the probing issues. 

“The postponement of our appointments with the MEC and premier is a clear indicator of a lack of interest to listen to the concerns of TAC or provide any solutions. We will continue to sit and sleep here until they listen to us,” said Pisto.

Treatment Action Campaign members camping out overnight outside Premier David Makhura’s office in Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Treatment Action Campaign members outside Premier David Makhura’s office in Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Treatment Action Campaign members spent the night outside Premier David Makhura’s office in Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Addressing the TAC members, Dakile apologised on behalf of the MEC and premier for missing their appointment with the TAC on Tuesday. He committed himself and Zungu to an appointment with the TAC members on Thursday at 10am.

“I have engaged with the HOD [head of department]; she has committed to meet TAC tomorrow and I will be here with her to address the collective members of the campaign on the issues they have, as well as try to come up with possible solutions,” he said.

TAC chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said that should the officials fail to arrive for this appointment, as they had done on previous occasions, TAC was resolute to continue camping outside the office of the premier.

“We don’t want them to just come and honour the appointment. We want concrete or written submissions from them stating how they are going to respond to all the issues that Treatment Action Campaign and partner organisations like Cancer Alliance and SECTION 27 have raised.” DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN

South African whistle-blowers demand better legal protection from President Ramaphosa

By Mark Heywood

Civil Society Watch 9-15 August

This week: 65 years since women asserted their rights and fought against apartheid

Zukiswa Pikoli
10 AUG
2 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

Fauci urges shots for teachers; South Africa registers 6,590 new cases

Bloomberg
10 AUG
8 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Treatment Action Campaign steps up its campaign to save Gauteng’s public healthcare system, spends night outside the premier’s office

Michelle Banda
10 AUG
3 mins

OP-ED

Vaccine denialism kills: Mail & Guardian has badly let down its readers
Nathan Geffen and Mia Malan 10 AUG
4 mins

"All of a sudden we’ve lost a lot of control’ he said. ‘We can’t turn off our internet; we can’t turn off our smartphones; we can’t turn off our computers. You used to ask a smart person a question. Now who do you ask? It starts with g-o and it’s not God…" ~ Steve Wozniak

GROUNDUP

Millions in Lottery funds spent on ‘poorly organised’ one-night ‘music and arts festival’

Mkhuseli Sizani and Raymond Joseph 10 AUG
7 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

SECTION27 set to hammer home importance of modernising copyright law in South Africa

Linda Daniels
10 AUG
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Laingville residents on West Coast vow to keep fighting for justice for Leo Williams after death of his guardian

Vincent Cruywagen
09 AUG
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Action on gender equality: The past, present and future are weighted against women

Allan Tumbo
10 AUG
5 mins

DM168 DEEP DIVE

How a lodge in KwaZulu-Natal works for a better life for all in Hambrook village

Angus Begg
10 AUG
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved