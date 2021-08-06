Seeded soda bread with cranberries. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Seeds of life and flavour. I added sunflower, sesame, poppy and pumpkin seeds to this dried cranberry loaf I made this week.

This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

450 g cake wheat flour, plus extra for dusting

1 Tbsp sunflower seeds

1 Tbsp sesame seeds

1 Tbsp poppy seeds

1 Tbsp pumpkin seeds

50 g dried cranberries

1 heaped tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 Tbsp honey

150 ml double cream yoghurt

300 ml water

Pinch of salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃ or 180℃ for a fan oven. (If you have a temperamental gas oven, as I do, it might need 210℃.)

Sift the flour into a large bowl and add all the seeds, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt, and stir to combine.

In another bowl, mix the yoghurt and water together and whisk while drizzling the honey into it slowly, then add this to the flour and seed mixture and combine using a knife, as if cutting through it a number of times. The dough will be sticky.

Let it rest for 10 minutes then turn it out onto a floured working surface.

Form the dough into a convex round as you would expect an Irish round loaf to be shaped. Work a little flour all round while you shape it.

Lift it onto a greased baking tray lined with parchment paper and shape it again quickly, then bake for about 30 minutes. (Or bake in a greased standard loaf tin if you prefer.)

Remove to a wire rack and leave to cool. It should sound hollow when you tap underneath it. DM/TGIFood

