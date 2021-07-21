The Department of Basic Education has been ordered to urgently revise its plans to resume the critical National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), which feeds nine million pupils across the country and was stopped when schools closed in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 national lockdown. The court has given the department one month to do this.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, Equal Education, the Equal Education Law Centre and SECTION27 said: “We welcome this court order and celebrate this victory for over nine million learners and the millions of households whose food security has been compromised during the Covid-19 lockdown and the current unrest within South Africa!”
The court order handed down on 20 July “is a victory for learners’ rights to basic nutrition, basic education, equality and dignity. We are hopeful that the new plans that the [Basic Education Department] and provincial education departments have been ordered to develop to improve the roll-out of the NSNP, can guarantee that it reaches every single learner who qualifies for it.”
The order which came as a result of a settlement agreement proposed by the department’s legal representatives contained the following terms:
“I am happy about this court order because it helps those learners who depend on school meals a lot. It means that their hunger will be decreased because they are able to eat at school, and they will no longer worry when they come to school because the NSNP provides them with food. I think it’s cool that they helped many poor learners who do not have anything at home,” said Gracious, a learner member of Equal Education in Limpopo.
Speaking to Maverick Citizen, Equal Education researcher Stacey Jacobs said: “The urgent need for alternative arrangements that facilitate greater access to the NSNP was made clear in the findings of an EE survey of over 300 learners in March 2021. The survey revealed that 50% of the learners surveyed were not accessing school meals on days that they were at home due to a lack of scholar transport, no clear communication and limited access to food parcels.”
One parent had reported that “their child resorted to directing some of their study time to looking for part-time work to be able to contribute to family income. It is our hope that the new court order will go far to alleviate these issues.”
On 29 June the NGOs announced that they would be heading to court on behalf of two Limpopo school governing bodies to force the department to feed millions of hungry pupils after breaching a court order by Judge S Poterill handed down in July 2020 that the department resume the NSNP and report to the court every three months on its progress.
The NGOs said they would be monitoring the department’s revised plans to make sure the NSNP is rolled out successfully to the millions of qualifying pupils. DM/MC
It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet