After an intense buildup and standoff throughout Wednesday – and the week – former president Jacob Zuma’s motorcade sped out of his Nkandla homestead at about 11.20pm, rushing to hand himself over in order to avoid arrest. On Tuesday last week, the Constitutional Court set a 7 July midnight deadline for his arrest if he did hot hand himself over to begin his 15-month jail term after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Leila Dougan