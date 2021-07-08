PRE-PRISON DIARIES

Midnight deadline: Visuals from Nkandla in the tense build-up to Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment

By Leila Dougan 8 July 2021
Caption
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses hundreds of supporters from a stage outside his Nkandla homestead on Sunday 4 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

After an intense buildup and standoff throughout Wednesday – and the week – former president Jacob Zuma’s motorcade sped out of his Nkandla homestead at about 11.20pm, rushing to hand himself over in order to avoid arrest. On Tuesday last week, the Constitutional Court set a 7 July midnight deadline for his arrest if he did hot hand himself over to begin his 15-month jail term after being found guilty of contempt of court.

An escort of black official vehicles leaves former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Wednesday, 7 July 2021.  (Photo: Leila Dougan)

See the story here: Jacob Zuma speeds out of Nkandla and into custody at Estcourt Correctional Centre

A police motorcade is seen 5km from former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead half an hour after he was taken to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to start serving a 15-month jail sentence. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
The police motorcade 5km from Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead half an hour after he was taken to the Estcourt Correctional Centre. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Read the Reaction  here: Eleventh Hour: South Africa reacts with relief after Jacob Zuma taken to into police custody, ANC calls for calm

An escort of black official vehicles leaves former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. According to the Department of Correctional Services, Zuma was admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A Daymed ambulance, which arrived at Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, is obstructed by Zuma supporters. Shortly after, Zuma’s son Edward told supporters the ambulance was not there for the former president and the emergency vehicles were let through. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Jacob Zuma supporters block the Daymed ambulance as it arrives at the former president’s homestead in Nkandla. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, outside the Nkandla residence on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. Edward said repeatedly that he was prepared to die for his father and would not allow him to be taken to jail. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A handful of Jacob Zuma supporters outside his homestead in Nkandla on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Convoys drove in and out of Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla compound throughout Wednesday. The former president was ordered by the Constitutional Court to report to the police by Sunday to start a 15-month prison sentence after he was found guilty of contempt of court. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus speaks to journalists outside Jacob Zuma’s homestead. According to reports, Niehaus’s membership has temporarily been suspended for the ‘inflammatory speeches’ he made outside Nkandla over the weekend. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Journalists outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. Zuma was ordered by the Constitutional Court to report to the police by Sunday to start his 15-month sentence. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association stand guard outside Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal-Natal on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A general view outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, outside his father’s homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 7 July 2020.
Hundreds of Jacob Zuma supporters listen to him speak at Nkandla on Sunday, 4 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Former president Jacob Zuma makes a brief appearance outside his Nkandla homestead on Saturday, 3 July 2021, flanked by bodyguards, AmaButho and supporters and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu outside the homestead of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on Sunday, 4 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule outside Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Saturday, 3 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma outside his Nkandla homestead on Friday, 2 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

 

A general view of former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on Friday, 2 July 2021. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 1

  • Okay, so I have questions.
    1) Now that JZ is in jail, surely we need to bring an application to have his “presidential benefits” removed? You know, being a criminal etc.? How do we do this?
    2) Surely Edward “thick as mud” Zuma can be charged with clearly breaking lockdown regulations, but also a host of calls for violence etc. (unless he’s died and is in a ditch, then we can throw a party)
    3) Who funded all those posters and the like? Surely it’s easy to track backwards, and charge them with organising multiple lockdown violations.
    4) All those non-mask wearing people, clearly the C19 numbers will be going up, who can be charged with inciting this behaviour?

    There’s a real cost to this, and as always it’s us the taxpayers paying. At some point how do we get accountability for these buffoons acting like rules do not exist. I’ll settle for point 1, but others would be a bonus.

    • PRISON DIARIES

    Jacob Zuma speeds out of Nkandla and into custody at Estcourt Correctional Centre

    By Desiree Erasmus and Leila Dougan

    ISS TODAY: ANALYSIS

    Going for gold in western Mali leaves a toxic trail while fuelling criminal economies

    Fahiraman Rodrigue Koné
    2 mins ago
    4 mins

    GROUNDUP: ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS

    Disillusioned Xolobeni voters plan to turn their backs on ANC at the polls

    Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik and Daniel Steyn
    15 mins ago
    7 mins

    NEWSDECK

    News and reports from around the world

    Last updated: 18 mins ago

    PRE-PRISON DIARIES

    Midnight deadline: Visuals from Nkandla in the tense build-up to Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment
    Leila Dougan 47 mins ago
    < 1 min

    Wine is not always strictly vegetarian. Various animal products are often used to filter out organic particles.

    Spotlight

    Vaccine acceptance is increasing in SA, survey suggests

    Marcus Low 1 hour ago
    4 mins

    PRISON DIARIES

    Eleventh Hour: South Africa reacts with relief after Jacob Zuma taken into police custody, ANC calls for calm

    Carien du Plessis
    10 hours ago
    3 mins

    MAVERICK CITIZEN: NIDS-CRAM WAVE 5

    Survey shows 80% of South Africans want the jab — weekend vaccinations will speed up the momentum

    Ferial Haffajee
    2 hours ago
    5 mins

    ANALYSIS

    Jacob Zuma’s fate is but a symptom of a deep, dramatic power shift within the ANC

    Stephen Grootes
    12 hours ago
    6 mins

    Declassified UK: Op-ED

    What was Britain’s most senior police officer doing with MI6?

    Richard Norton-Taylor
    2 hours ago
    7 mins

    Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved