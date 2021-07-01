From left: Head of Investment Banking Division, Absa CIB, David Renwick, Our Burning Planet journalist Tiara Walters and Daily Maverick Managing Editor Jillian Green. (Photos: Supplied)

In Our Burning Planet’s first webinar, journalists Tiara Walters and Jillian Green, with Absa’s David Renwick, discuss the role of big business in the climate crisis, including its involvement in the use of fossil fuels.

Our Burning Planet (OBP), Daily Maverick’s global change unit, had its first webinar on Thursday, delving into big business’ responsibility to help resolve the climate crisis. Never afraid to speak truth to power, Daily Maverick approached the Absa Group, whose recent financial support has allowed the OBP team to expand.

OBP developed from an idea discussed by writers Kevin Bloom and Richard Poplak over a glass of whiskey, discussing the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report and how they wanted to put the climate crisis and global change firmly in the spotlight. OBP was launched in 2019, and, now with funding from the Absa Group, has grown to a unit of 10 people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Host and science journalist Tiara Walters invited panellists David Renwick, head of the investment banking division at Absa, and Our Burning Planet managing editor Jillian Green, to discuss how big business could play a pivotal role in leading the charge against the climate crisis.

Green says it’s important to include business in discussions around the climate crisis: “Business has a role to play. And business needs to be challenged in meeting that role… the planet is not just for you and I. If business wants to survive, they’ve got to get involved.”

Why Absa Group is supporting Our Burning Planet

In the webinar, Walters says that Absa Group aligning themselves with Our Burning Planet could be a PR risk, especially for a financial institution.

Renwick responds, “Absa have had a firm view that they want to play a shaping role in society. And there are few bigger threats than the potential environmental impact on our society… So in some respects, I think it’s high-risk not to be involved in this agenda.”

Reality vs Intent

Divesting from fossil fuels is popular among companies at the moment, or rather, showcasing their intention to divest.

Green mentions how OBP’s inbox is flooded with press releases from companies saying they are divesting from fossil fuels and moving toward more renewable green energy.

“The intention is great, you know, but intention must be followed by action,” says Green. “And I think, because it’s so much of a buzzword now, it’s our responsibility as journalists to… hold them accountable for those promises.”

Renwick agrees, adding, “The easy discussion is power generation, fossil fuels. It’s easy identifying coal-fired power stations and coal mining. And the other bookend: it’s easy to identify renewable energy and how good it is.

“But it’s the carbon emissions that happen in between, which is also the next layer. It’s what’s happening in the transport industry, the agricultural industry, in engineering and manufacturing. It’s not just about the bookends, it’s about all of that which sits in between, that we need to address.”

A just transition away from fossil fuels

Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency said that South Africa could not fund any more fossil fuel projects if we were to meet our Paris Treaty targets by 2050.

However, Walters points out, even if we were to reach that target, we will still need 24 million barrels of oil per day in 2050.

Walters asks, “So if that is really the case, how do banks simply walk away from fossil fuel investments when we might, regrettably, still need oil and gas to help power mid-century society?”

“I think that’s the heart of this kind of concept of a just transition,” says Renwick, mentioning the World Health Organization’s statistic that three billion people still rely on hard fossils for energy every day.

WHO reported, “Around three billion people still cook using solid fuels (such as wood, crop wastes, charcoal, coal and dung) and kerosene in open fires and inefficient stoves.”

Renwick says, “You also see a huge amount of investments in research and development, whether it comes to bringing the unit cost of production down for renewable energy, but also huge amounts going into battery storage and the technology, which sits behind energy storage, which is a huge inhibitor at this point in time to actually accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to green energy when it comes to proud production.”

Renwick ponders if we can cut out coal, and questions the value of gas as a transition fuel, “[Natural gas is] not as bad as burning coal, but it’s also not as clean as renewable energy.”

Gas is not green

“Natural gas is a really tricky one,” says Walters, “and it’s still very much a fossil fuel.”

With the gas industry growing in the global South, it’s important to consider that gas is not a sustainable source of energy.

Walters asks how journalists can approach natural gas and clean energy in terms of putting them into the same category.

Green says, “We all are suffering from the power shortage, but we shouldn’t just look to what is most convenient and what is easy, because those decisions will have long-lasting impacts — not necessarily on ourselves now, but on future generations.

“And so everything that we do, as journalists, must really be a question of what is happening now, and what impact is it going to have on the future?”

During the panel, an audience member poses a question to Absa Group regarding their involvement in natural gas: “Just how many loans to fossil fuel companies do you currently have on your books? And why did Absa refuse to rule out supporting the Karpowerships, which would have run on natural gas? The fossil fuel industry does indeed claim that gas is a ‘bridge fuel’, but no scientist with any credibility considers it a climate solution. (Natural gas production comes with huge methane leaks, and methane is 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than CO2.)”

Renwick credits the question, saying, “I want to caution that it is a good question. And it’s one which you need to hold financial institutions accountable for. But it’s that whole thing, that whole spectrum of corporate which sits in the middle, which we also need to tackle.”

In response to the fossil fuel industry claiming gas is a “bridge fuel”, Renwick says, “I haven’t seen any science around gas and it’s in the construct of a transitional environment where perhaps the capacity within storage to store power, which is produced from wind and solar, is not at the advanced stage. And there is a discussion, how do you protect economies and societies in that journey?”

In response to Karpowerships, Renwick says, “I think it’s important that we’re a very big supporter of renewable energy within South Africa. Roughly 46% of all the IPP projects, we’ve led or played a leading role in financing them. So we are also a strong partner with people like the IPP office in terms of what they’re trying to deliver within the economy. So we always have to look at everything on a case by case situation.”

Voicing what the interim CEO of Absa said in an AGM, Renwick adds, “We are not going to put our reputation of being one of the leaders in renewable energy finance in this market at risk through one particular project which doesn’t meet the appropriate environmental standards.”

In response to Absa Group funding fossil fuels, Renwick states, “I think it was disclosed recently, through our whole AGM process, we have less than 1% of our loans and advances, [that’s] our exposure directly to the fossil fuel industry.”

While they still have active loans, Renwick did say that Absa is not going to support any form of exploration of oil and gas.

Supermarkets and single-use plastic

Someone asks in the chat, “Why can’t we pressure big supermarkets like Woolworths to stop packaging most of their products in plastic? My recycle bin is full after two days of shopping at Woolworths. And yes, I should boycott them. I know some of you will say, but we don’t have enough fresh produce outlets for us to choose from.”

Green responds to the question, agreeing that single-use plastic is a major problem, “Food packaging in South Africa is crazy. Everything comes wrapped in cellophane that is really not worth recycling. So often even if you put your recycling out, that is not taken by your informal recycler. You know, it ends up in the landfill that ends up in the ocean.

“We need to put pressure on our policymakers, on supermarkets, on ourselves, to move away from choosing single-use,” says Green, using the example of shoppers who take the plastic off produce in the shops after they’ve paid for it so the supermarket is forced to deal with it.

“I do think that we should, as consumers, use our voice more actively.”

Renwick agrees, discussing how there are many components to the climate crisis to consider, “It’s not the fossil fuels and it’s not renewable energy — it’s all of that which sits in the middle. Which is the next evolution, or the more complex thinking, which needs to take place.

“And a lot of financial institutions, including our own, are building quite complex models to understand the impact of these businesses in their whole production cycle to the end consumer.”

Defending the truth

Keeping the discussion critical, Walters asks Green, “How do we tell the business story, the private sector story, critically, without becoming activists?”

Green responds, “Our Burning Planet is not an activist unit. First and foremost, we are journalists… We have to be committed to the tenets of journalism. And one of those is to report the truth, and then defend it.

“In our reporting on business, businesses will say one thing, the activists will say one thing — it’s not our job to quote them equally or both. Our job is to go out and find the truth.” DM/OBP

Julia Evans Follow Save More

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license. X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Reporting the truth: What is the private banking sector’s role in the climate crisis? <h1>Reporting the truth: What is the private banking sector’s role in the climate crisis?</h1> <p class="byline">by Julia Evans, Daily Maverick <br />July 1, 2021</p> <p><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Our Burning Planet</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> (</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">OBP</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400">), </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Daily Maverick</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400">’s global change unit, had its first webinar on Thursday, delving into big business’ responsibility to help resolve the climate crisis. Never afraid to speak truth to power, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Daily Maverick </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400">approached the Absa Group, whose recent financial support has allowed the </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">OBP</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> team to expand.</span></p> <p><i><span style="font-weight: 400">OBP</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> developed from an idea discussed by writers Kevin Bloom and Richard Poplak over a glass of whiskey, discussing the UN’s </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change</span> <span style="font-weight: 400">report and how they wanted to put the climate crisis and global change firmly in the spotlight. </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">OBP</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> was </span><a href="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2019-09-15-dont-sweat-about-earth-just-save-your-children/"><span style="font-weight: 400">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> in 2019, and, </span><a href="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-05-31-a-new-era-for-our-burning-planet/"><span style="font-weight: 400">now</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> with funding from the Absa Group, has grown to a unit of 10 people.</span></p> <p><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Host and science journalist Tiara Walters invited panellists David Renwick, head of the investment banking division at Absa, and </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Our Burning Planet</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> managing editor Jillian Green, to discuss how big business could play a pivotal role in leading the charge against the climate crisis.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Green says it’s important to include business in discussions around the climate crisis: “Business has a role to play. And business needs to be challenged in meeting that role… the planet is not just for you and I. If business wants to survive, they’ve got to get involved.”</span></p> <p><b>Why Absa Group is supporting Our Burning Planet</b></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">In the webinar, Walters says that Absa Group aligning themselves with </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Our Burning Planet</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> could be a PR risk, especially for a financial institution.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Renwick responds, “Absa have had a firm view that they want to play a shaping role in society. And there are few bigger threats than the potential environmental impact on our society… So in some respects, I think it’s high-risk not to be involved in this agenda.”</span></p> <p><b>Reality vs Intent</b></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Divesting from fossil fuels is popular among companies at the moment, or rather, showcasing their intention to divest.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Green mentions how </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">OBP</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400">’s inbox is flooded with press releases from companies saying they are divesting from fossil fuels and moving toward more renewable green energy.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“The intention is great, you know, but intention must be followed by action,” says Green. “And I think, because it’s so much of a buzzword now, it’s our responsibility as journalists to… hold them accountable for those promises.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Renwick agrees, adding, “The easy discussion is power generation, fossil fuels. It’s easy identifying coal-fired power stations and coal mining. And the other bookend: it’s easy to identify renewable energy and how good it is. </span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“But it’s the carbon emissions that happen in between, which is also the next layer. It’s what’s happening in the transport industry, the agricultural industry, in engineering and manufacturing. It’s not just about the bookends, it’s about all of that which sits in between, that we need to address.”</span></p> <p><b>A just transition away from fossil fuels</b></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency said that South Africa could not fund any more fossil fuel projects if we were to meet our Paris Treaty targets by 2050.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">However, Walters points out, even if we were to reach that target, we will still need 24 million barrels of oil per day in 2050.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Walters asks, “So if that is really the case, how do banks simply walk away from fossil fuel investments when we might, regrettably, still need oil and gas to help power mid-century society?”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“I think that’s the heart of this kind of concept of a just transition,” says Renwick, mentioning the World Health Organization’s statistic that three billion people still rely on hard fossils for energy every day.</span></p> <p><a href="https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/household-air-pollution-and-health"><span style="font-weight: 400">WHO reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">, “Around three billion people still cook using solid fuels (such as wood, crop wastes, charcoal, coal and dung) and kerosene in open fires and inefficient stoves.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Renwick says, “You also see a huge amount of investments in research and development, whether it comes to bringing the unit cost of production down for renewable energy, but also huge amounts going into battery storage and the technology, which sits behind energy storage, which is a huge inhibitor at this point in time to actually accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to green energy when it comes to proud production.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Renwick ponders if we can cut out coal, and questions the value of gas as a transition fuel, “[Natural gas is] not as bad as burning coal, but it’s also not as clean as renewable energy.”</span></p> <p><b>Gas is not green</b></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“Natural gas is a really tricky one,” says Walters, “and it’s still very much a fossil fuel.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">With the gas industry growing in the global South, it’s important to consider that gas is </span><a href="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-06-09-step-off-the-gas-access-to-renewable-energy-in-global-south-starting-to-eclipse-fossil-fuel-legitimacy/"><span style="font-weight: 400">not a sustainable</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> source of energy.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Walters asks how journalists can approach natural gas and clean energy in terms of putting them into the same category. </span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Green says, “We all are suffering from the power shortage, but we shouldn’t just look to what is most convenient and what is easy, because those decisions will have long-lasting impacts — not necessarily on ourselves now, but on future generations. </span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“And so everything that we do, as journalists, must really be a question of what is happening now, and what impact is it going to have on the future?”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">During the panel, an audience member poses a question to Absa Group regarding their involvement in natural gas: “Just how many loans to fossil fuel companies do you currently have on your books? And why did Absa refuse to rule out supporting the Karpowerships, which would have run on natural gas? The fossil fuel industry does indeed claim that gas is a ‘bridge fuel’, but no scientist with any credibility considers it a climate solution. (Natural gas production comes with huge methane leaks, and methane is 80 times more potent a greenhouse gas than CO</span><span style="font-weight: 400">2</span><span style="font-weight: 400">.)”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Renwick credits the question, saying, “I want to caution that it is a good question. And it’s one which you need to hold financial institutions accountable for. But it’s that whole thing, that whole spectrum of corporate which sits in the middle, which we also need to tackle.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">In response to the fossil fuel industry claiming gas is a “bridge fuel”, Renwick says, “I haven’t seen any science around gas and it’s in the construct of a transitional environment where perhaps the capacity within storage to store power, which is produced from wind and solar, is not at the advanced stage. And there is a discussion, how do you protect economies and societies in that journey?”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">In response to Karpowerships, Renwick says, “I think it’s important that we’re a very big supporter of renewable energy within South Africa. Roughly 46% of all the IPP projects, we’ve led or played a leading role in financing them. So we are also a strong partner with people like the IPP office in terms of what they’re trying to deliver within the economy. So we always have to look at everything on a case by case situation.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Voicing what the interim CEO of Absa said in an AGM, Renwick adds, “We are not going to put our reputation of being one of the leaders in renewable energy finance in this market at risk through one particular project which doesn’t meet the appropriate environmental standards.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">In response to Absa Group funding fossil fuels, Renwick states, “I think it was disclosed recently, through our whole AGM process, we have less than 1% of our loans and advances, [that’s] our exposure directly to the fossil fuel industry.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">While they still have active loans, Renwick did say that Absa is not going to support any form of exploration of oil and gas. </span></p> <p><b>Supermarkets and single-use plastic</b></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Someone asks in the chat, “Why can’t we pressure big supermarkets like Woolworths to stop packaging most of their products in plastic? My recycle bin is full after two days of shopping at Woolworths. And yes, I should boycott them. I know some of you will say, but we don’t have enough fresh produce outlets for us to choose from.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Green responds to the question, agreeing that single-use plastic is a major problem, “Food packaging in South Africa is crazy. Everything comes wrapped in cellophane that is really not worth recycling. So often even if you put your recycling out, that is not taken by your informal recycler. You know, it ends up in the landfill that ends up in the ocean.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“We need to put pressure on our policymakers, on supermarkets, on ourselves, to move away from choosing single-use,” says Green, using the example of shoppers who take the plastic off produce in the shops after they’ve paid for it so the supermarket is forced to deal with it.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“I do think that we should, as consumers, use our voice more actively.”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Renwick agrees, discussing how there are many components to the climate crisis to consider, “It’s not the fossil fuels and it’s not renewable energy — it’s all of that which sits in the middle. Which is the next evolution, or the more complex thinking, which needs to take place.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“And a lot of financial institutions, including our own, are building quite complex models to understand the impact of these businesses in their whole production cycle to the end consumer.”</span></p> <p><b>Defending the truth</b></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Keeping the discussion critical, Walters asks Green, “How do we tell the business story, the private sector story, critically, without becoming activists?”</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">Green responds, “</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400">Our Burning Planet</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400"> is not an activist unit. First and foremost, we are journalists… We have to be committed to the tenets of journalism. And one of those is to report the truth, and then defend it.</span></p> <p><span style="font-weight: 400">“In our reporting on business, businesses will say one thing, the activists will say one thing — it’s not our job to quote them equally or both. Our job is to go out and find the truth.” </span><b>DM/OBP</b></p> <a href="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/funding-disclosure/?utm_source=obp-article&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=obp-sponsored"><img class="absa-image" alt="Absa OBP" src="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ABSA_OBP_ARTICLE.jpg"></a><p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-07-01-reporting-the-truth-what-is-the-private-banking-sectors-role-in-the-climate-crisis/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za">Daily Maverick</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/cropped-DM-LOGO-ROUND-1000x1000-1-150x150.png" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img src="https://www.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&tid=UA-10686674-10&cid=1&t=event&ec=third-party&ea=view&el=1&cs=OBP&cm=tag&cn=article&dp=reporting-the-truth-what-is-the-private-banking-sectors-role-in-the-climate-crisis&post=965984&dt=Reporting%20the%20truth:%20What%20is%20the%20private%20banking%20sector’s%20role%20in%20the%20climate%20crisis?" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard