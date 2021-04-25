One of the last students slowly leaving the residence. Photo: Dave Harker

Cape Town photographer Dave Harker shares analogue photos from the day the University of Cape Town burned.

“To be there in that moment, seeing the situation unfolding in front of me, I felt helpless. I could only turn to documenting the scene, with students scrambling and grabbing their belongings. It was testing for all involved,” says photographer Dave Harker.

All images were shot on Ilford HP5 35mm film.

