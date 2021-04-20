Ingredients
450 g cream cheese
50 g blue cheese, crumbled or cut up
180 g soft biltong, a bit fatty, sliced
2 Tbsp lemon juice
½ tsp ground cumin
Grinding of black pepper
Method
Put everything in a bowl. Blitz like mad until the biltong is in tiny bits, but leave it a bit chunky for texture. I served it with wonderfully crunchy black rice crackers from Woolies. DM/TGIFood
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
Baby hippos use the spines of crocodiles as chew toys. Because hippos clearly needed to be more terrifying.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet