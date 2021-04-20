TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Biltong & blue cheese pâté

By Tony Jackman 20 April 2021

Tony Jackman’s biltong and blue cheese paté has a hint of cumin and lemon. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

The biltong must be soft, preferably a bit fatty. I love the way a hint of lemon juice interplays with the cumin and blue cheese in this pâté, which can be whipped up in minutes. I did not use salt as the biltong does that job.

Ingredients

450 g cream cheese

50 g blue cheese, crumbled or cut up

180 g soft biltong, a bit fatty, sliced

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp ground cumin

Grinding of black pepper

Method

Put everything in a bowl. Blitz like mad until the biltong is in tiny bits, but leave it a bit chunky for texture. I served it with wonderfully crunchy black rice crackers from Woolies. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Our Thank God It's Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

