Ukrainian, obviously ... but no. Well, not really. Russian then? Probably… sort of. Or is it French, or British, or even in some way American, in that Americans are credited with popularising the dish? Hmmmm. Either way, it’s Chicken Kiev, a good old throwback.

The Economist has called it the world’s most contested ready-meal and argued that, though it is thought of as a Russian dish, it achieved fame after being perfected by a Ukrainian chef, hence it being named after that country’s capital city. Ukraine does have a claim to the name in that, though the dish was (supposedly) invented in Russia almost a century earlier, in the early 1900s it was a signature dish at Kiev’s Continental Hotel which had been built in 1897 and was to be blown up by Germany during World War II.

But France has a claim on it too. In the 1840s, Russian royals, as they were wont to do, sent their chefs off to Paris in search of new fare for their bounteous table, who then returned with a dish for chicken “cotelettes”, or cutlets, stuffed in the way we know chicken Kiev to be today.

Or was it perfected and given broader fame in Britain, or even in the USA? None of these claims is quite proven, through the generic truth that it is a Russian dish with a Ukrainian name seems more or less beyond dispute. Give or take.

Meanwhile, in the world’s restaurants of the 20th century, Chicken Kiev came to be a staple on alm0st every menu. In New York restaurants such as The Russian Tea Room it went on to menus and became a US staple, but that’s hardly worthy of any claim that it should be seen as American dish. There was nearly 150 years of Chicken Kiev history before that happened. In Britain, well, it became sort of “British” in the way that Chicken Tikka is sort of British. Ubiquitous, but not truly owned.

It is, simply, a chicken breast with a filling of flavoured cold butter, crumbed and fried and/or baked, which process turns the inner cold butter into a sauce.

Here’s my take on how you make it…

Ingredients

For the butter:

6 Tbsp butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp finely chopped spring onion

1 Tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped garlic chives

2 thyme sprigs, picked leaves of

Salt and pepper to taste

For the chicken:

4 chicken breasts

Canola oil for deep or shallow frying

For the coating:

1 cup plain flour

Salt

Pepper

½ tsp Cayenne pepper

1 tsp good old South African chicken spice

2 eggs, beaten

For the crumb:

2 cups breadcrumbs

Zest of 1 small lemon

½ tsp Cayenne pepper for the crumb

Salt and pepper

Method

Mix butter ingredients together and refrigerate until needed.

Mix dry ingredients in a plastic container except for the breadcrumbs, and stir so that seasonings are evenly distributed.

Beat eggs in a separate container for dipping the prepared breasts into.

Pour the breadcrumbs into a third bakkie and stir in the seasoning.

Butterfly the chicken fillets. Lay out a sheet of plastic cling film. Using a small, very sharp knife, slice side-on into each breast but not all the way, so that you can fold it out (hence, butterflied). Place another sheet of cling film on and pat/push the flesh down with your palm and the side of your hand to thin it and increase its area, but being careful not to break the flesh. Lay out all 4 breasts in front of you, uncovered.

Divide the cold butter into four pieces. Spread it evenly over the centre of the breasts.

Fold all ends over to make a round ball.

Turn each one over so that the smooth side is at the top.

Wrap them in cling film and refrigerate for 40 minutes or so.

Bread the chicken balls by dipping them first into flour, then egg, then the crumbs.

Return them to the fridge for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200℃ and heat oil in a deep pan to 160℃.

Pan fry the breasts until golden then transfer to an oven tray lined with foil and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. DM/TGIFood

Sources: Wikipedia, npr.org

