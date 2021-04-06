I wanted to show my daughter and son-in-law how I’ve learnt to braai whole lamb ribs since moving to the Karoo, so Rebecca mixed a sweet Asian-style baste with a dash of whisky while I prepared the coals.
Ingredients
1 lamb flank (whole ribs section, the bones partly cut through)
3 Tbsp sweet soy sauce such as kecap manis
1 Tbsp whisky
1 Tbsp brown rice vinegar
1 tsp soy sauce
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 small red chillies, chopped
1 piece ginger, about 2 cm, peeled and grated
Juice and grated zest of 1 lime
Method
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and baste the meat before braaing it, then salt and pepper it generously on both sides.
Braaing a whole lamb flank the Karoo way requires constant hot coals and a strong hinged grid. Ideally, they’re cooked with the grid side-on, slowly, starting with the bone side facing the fire, and finishing them over the coals fat-side-down.
You’ll need to judge it by your eye and prodding the meat with your fingers to assess when it is done as you like it, but what you’re looking for here is meat and fat cooked until soft and succulent, not undercooked, with the fat crispy and laden with the sweetness of the Asian ingredients and bite of whisky.
Baste once or twice more while cooking, especially near the end so that you have the flavour of the baste to carry through to the plate.
You could garnish it with chopped coriander. DM/TGIFood
