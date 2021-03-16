Hot and spicy quince chutney made with raisins and sultanas. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

In early Cape cookery, chutneys were made out of the fruits that were in season. Here’s my take on the kind of quince chutney that would have been familiar in that era at this time of the year.

This is a chunky chutney, and it’s super hot. If your palate is heat-shy, reduce the quantity of dried chilli. If your palate is more like mine, hit it with that chilli blast.

Ingredients

6 quinces, peeled and sliced, including the cores

4 heaped Tbsp sugar

1 glass sweet white wine such as Johannisberger

250 ml apple cider vinegar

1 stick cassia bark

8 cardamom pods

1 tsp each of ground fennel, coriander, cumin

2 Tbsp dried chillies (yes, tablespoons)

2 garlic cloves, chopped finely

1 large onion, chopped fairly small (not too fine, you want to see it in the chutney)

2 handfuls sultanas

2 handfuls seeded raisins

Pinch of salt

Method

Bring all ingredients to the boil in a deep heavy bottomed pot, then turn down the heat to very low and simmer until it reaches the desired consistency. The liquid when it’s ready should be sticky and quite thick.

Fish out the cassia bark and the whole cardamom pods if you can spot them. Spoon into sterilised jars. Serve it with any curry or as a side with a bredie. Speaking of which, don’t miss our weekly Throwback Thursday recipe this week. It’s a winner… DM/TGIFood

