Ikaya Primary School in Kayamandi on the first day back at school on 15 February, 2021. Most schools begin their first term of school on 15 February, since the reopening of schools was postponed on 15 January. Public and government schools were meant to reopen on 27 January. (Photo: Rebecca Pitt)

Learners returned to classes on Monday, after the initial 27 January date for the reopening of schools was postponed. Amidst the back to school excitement, parents were anxious over the late start to the new term and some remain concerned about Covid-precautions in school halls.

By 06.00 on 15 February, the roads were full with a familiar Monday-morning rush again – car hooters honking along the roads as if to announce the long-awaited return to school.

“Expect a bit more congestion on the road this morning; it’s back to school,” said a radio host on the station as the traffic plodded along.

School learners – excluding the pending placement of 25,099 learners – across the nation returned to classrooms this morning.

But whilst it is all green lights for the new academic year for school kids, the school year ahead is not without challenges. Namely the ongoing transport, infrastructure and sanitation problems plaguing schools across the country.

Daily Maverick visited three schools in the Stellenbosch region – Idas Valley Primary School, Ikaya Primary School, and Laerskool Stellenbosch – which all reopened on Monday, together with all government schools.

Within school grounds, a familiar back-to-school excitement resonated, especially for the school kids. Still, this first day of school was different.

Back to school, different reality

Parents, no longer able to walk their kids into school to greet teachers and settle the youngsters in, said goodbye to their children at the school gates.

Outside Ikaya Primary School in Kayamandi parents stood from across the road, watching as their children stood in long lines to get screened before entering the school gates.

It was the same at Idas Valley Primary School and Laerskool Stellenbosch. Parents waved to their kids from a distance.

For some, this year’s reopening of schools at least feels safer than last year’s.

“Last year, we were a bit scared of Covid, but this year not so much,” said Burthrim Mentoor, the dad of a Stellenbosch Laerskool pupil, who added that he was glad the school year began later so that the school could ensure all protocols were put in place.

Another Laerskool Stellenbosch parent, Elton Robertson, agreed that the school felt safe because the school was prepared for their students’ return.

Concerned over late start

But a number of parents raised concerns about the late start to the school year. But even if these parents had fears about Covid-precautions in the school, the school year needed to commence, they said.

“I am a bit worried,” said Iminathi Gwabeni, who was dropping off her son at the Ikaya Primary School. “Covid hasn’t ended but we want our children to go to school, we want them to get the foundation.”

A parent at Idas Valley School agreed.

“I am still a little anxious about Covid but the kids need to go back to school, we need to educate them. These terms are already so short,” said Maybeleen Abrahams.

But her son, Marcus Abrahams, said he is “excited” for his start to grade four.

Marcus, along with most schoolchildren, was upbeat about resuming classes and reuniting with his classmates.

There’s still excitement for the year

Excitement is also true for some parents despite anxieties about Covid-19 precautions in schools and the late reopening.

“First day, feeling good,” said Wesley King, a parent at Idas Valley Primary School, who is also on the school’s governing body. King was dropping off his five children, who also said they were looking forward to going back to school and seeing their friends.

“The prep has been put in place,” he said. “We wear our masks, sanitise and keep the good measures in place.” DM

