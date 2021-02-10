Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 to 4 lamb shanks depending on your needs
Juice and peel of 1 orange
3 cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated
6 to 8 sage leaves
500 ml chicken stock or vegetable stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Place hot coals beneath the potjie and when it is hot add the oil. When it is hot, brown the shanks one at a time, all over, then add all the browned shanks, the grated ginger, orange peel, and sage leaves, and leave, covered, to cook while you prepare the stock.
Squeeze the juice of an orange into a measuring jug, then add stock to make up 500 ml altogether.
Pour this into the potjie, turn the contents over a few times so that everything is evenly distributed, then cover and place more hot coals beneath the potjie and a few on the lid.
Keep the coals regular throughout the cooking time of between 2 and 3 hours. DM/TGIFood
