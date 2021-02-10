TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Lamb shanks potjie with ginger, sage and orange

By Tony Jackman 10 February 2021

Sage, ginger and orange flavour this delicious lamb shanks potjie. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sage, ginger and orange make an interesting flavour combo for good ol’ lamb shanks cooked slowly for hours in a potjie on a hot summer’s day.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 to 4 lamb shanks depending on your needs

Juice and peel of 1 orange

3 cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

6 to 8 sage leaves

500 ml chicken stock or vegetable stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place hot coals beneath the potjie and when it is hot add the oil. When it is hot, brown the shanks one at a time, all over, then add all the browned shanks, the grated ginger, orange peel, and sage leaves, and leave, covered, to cook while you prepare the stock.

Squeeze the juice of an orange into a measuring jug, then add stock to make up 500 ml altogether.

Pour this into the potjie, turn the contents over a few times so that everything is evenly distributed, then cover and place more hot coals beneath the potjie and a few on the lid.

Keep the coals regular throughout the cooking time of between 2 and 3 hours. DM/TGIFood

What's cooking today: Lamb shanks potjie with ginger, sage and orange

