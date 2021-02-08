TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Smoked tuna and sesame dip

By Tony Jackman 8 February 2021

Tuna and sesame dip smoked with oak shavings. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A singe of oak smoke and a hint of tahini lend an interesting flavour to an otherwise straightforward tuna dip.

My new little smoking machine had its first outing this weekend and the result was a pleasant surprise. I used a tablespoon of tahini, the sesame paste used in hummus, to give the dip a little nutty depth, then gave it 30 seconds of oak smoke.

Ingredients

2 cans tuna in water, drained (reserve the water for the cat if you don’t want feline black looks)

4 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp tahini (find our recipes for tahini and hummus here)

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of half a lemon

Method

Combine ingredients in a bowl and blend until smooth. Smoke it for 30 seconds with the tube of the smoker trapped beneath a layer of cling film to hold the smoke in the bowl. After 30 seconds, turn the smoker off and leave the bowl covered for another 20 seconds, then remove the cling film and stir the dip for the smokey flavour to distribute throughout. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

State Capture: The case against Nedbank

By Susan Comrie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

OPINIONISTA

Technological advances aside, the perfection of sport is in its imperfection

Craig Ray
30 mins ago
4 mins

DM168 CRICKET

Aussie snub leaves CSA fuming after all tour conditions were met

Craig Ray
1 hour ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

GROUNDUP

Sacked executives take Prasa to court
James Stent for GroundUp 2 hours ago
2 mins

In the final two years of his life Van Gogh averaged about three paintings per week.

COVID-19

South Africa switches to J&J’s ‘silver bullet’ as AstraZeneca vaccine falters against local variant of coronavirus

Estelle Ellis 12 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The government could – and should – compel vaccinations in South Africa for the greater good

Pierre De Vos
14 hours ago
7 mins

Covid-19 Vaccines Update

South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination campaign – government turns to Plan B

Mark Heywood
07 FEB
6 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs is told he can return to work after months of fighting ‘suspension’

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest

Dennis Davis
14 hours ago
5 mins