Tuna and sesame dip smoked with oak shavings. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A singe of oak smoke and a hint of tahini lend an interesting flavour to an otherwise straightforward tuna dip.

My new little smoking machine had its first outing this weekend and the result was a pleasant surprise. I used a tablespoon of tahini, the sesame paste used in hummus, to give the dip a little nutty depth, then gave it 30 seconds of oak smoke.

Ingredients

2 cans tuna in water, drained (reserve the water for the cat if you don’t want feline black looks)

4 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp tahini (find our recipes for tahini and hummus here)

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of half a lemon

Method

Combine ingredients in a bowl and blend until smooth. Smoke it for 30 seconds with the tube of the smoker trapped beneath a layer of cling film to hold the smoke in the bowl. After 30 seconds, turn the smoker off and leave the bowl covered for another 20 seconds, then remove the cling film and stir the dip for the smokey flavour to distribute throughout. DM/TGIFood

