JJ Smuts of South Africa during the 2nd One Day International match between South Africa and Australia at Mangaung Oval on March 04, 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

A little more than 12 hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a plunging rate of Covid-19 cases, Cricket Australia called off its men’s tour to South Africa.

In a shocking but unsurprising move, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Tuesday it was pulling its men’s team out of a scheduled tour to South Africa over Covid-19 fears.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is understandably upset and angry, having “bent over backwards to accommodate CA’s changing demands”, a source told Daily Maverick. CSA’s board was gathering on Tuesday afternoon and would comment afterwards.

The scheduled three-Test tour has officially been “postponed” and no date has been set for when it will take place.

This is sure to heap more financial pressure on CSA, which saw England’s One-day-International tour in Cape Town last November cut short over Covid-19 fears.

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley outlined the reasons for the decision, saying the risk was “unacceptable”.

“Due to the public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and new variant of the virus, and following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community,” he said.

“We acknowledge the significant amount of work by CSA in planning for the tour, during which we made it clear that CA was prepared to take on additional cost and effort to make the series happen.

“This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time, our valued relationship with CSA, and our aspirations to compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

“However, we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that the health and safety of our people is always our number-one priority and unfortunately, despite best efforts to agree on a biosecurity plan, the risks are simply too great at this time. As difficult and disappointing a decision as this is, especially for Justin, Tim and the team, we have a duty of care to our people and their health and safety can’t be compromised.”

South Africa’s Covid-19 cases have plummeted by more than 50% in the past week and by March, when Australia were due to tour, most frontline workers would have been vaccinated.

While South African hospitals were admitting about 2,300 Covid-19 patients a day at the peak of the second wave, that figure dropped to fewer than 300 by the end of January.

On Monday, Ramaphosa said South Africa is seeing its lowest daily increase in Covid-19 infections since December 2020, with the number steadily dropping over the past three weeks.

“We have now passed the peak of the second wave,” he said.

The Australians were to be accommodated at the Irene Sports Complex in Pretoria, which successfully hosted Sri Lanka’s recent tour to South Africa. That tour took place at the height of the second wave and there was not one positive Covid-19 test.

“While disappointing for both playing groups and cricket lovers all over the world, this is a prudent decision considering the prevalence and virulence of the Covid-19 strain in South Africa,” Joe Connellan, interim CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), told ESPNCricinfo.

“The Australian players were ready for the contest with South Africa, especially to support South African cricket at this time, with the added challenge of making the final of the ICC Test Championship.

“But this is the right call given the Covid data coming out of South Africa. It’s a decision based on the advice of the medical and health experts and that’s why the ACA supports it. The ACA offers its assistance to CA in exploring new options with Cricket South Africa for this series to be rescheduled.” DM