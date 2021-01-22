TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Cheesy potato breakfast pan

By The Foodie's Wife 22 January 2021

Cheesy potato breakfast pan. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Apparently this recipe is Moroccan. It’s been in my family for many years and whether or not it actually originated in Morocco is not certain, but it sounds good. And tastes good too.

Ingredients

4 large eggs

3 large potatoes

Strong Cheddar cheese, lots, grated

Thyme, salt and pepper to season

Butter and about half a cup of water

Method

Use a frying pan with a lid. Peel the potatoes and slice thinly in rounds/scallops. Liberally grease a frying pan with butter. Layer the potatoes in the frying pan and sprinkle with picked fresh thyme leaves. Then pour the water over the potatoes, place the frying pan over a low heat and cover with a lid. Let the potatoes cook through evenly and when they appear cooked, test with a fork.

Add salt and pepper to taste to the eggs, beat and pour over the potatoes. Return the pan to the hob, again covered, until the eggs are cooked (do not stir). Cover the mixture in the frying pan liberally with the cheese; you can either melt the cheese over the eggs and potatoes on the hob, again covered with a lid, or put the frying pan into the oven under the grill setting.

Slice and serve when cooked. It makes a great breakfast dish or lunch when served with a crisp salad.

TGIFood tip: Members of the family who have suffered from hangovers swear that a sure cure is to add chilli to the egg mix. I am told it works like a charm. DM/TGIFood

Gallery

