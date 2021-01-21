Ingredients
3 ripe bananas
½ cup sugar
500 g self-raising flour
500 ml buttermilk
25 ml water
Method
Combine the flour and sugar and sift together. Slice the bananas and add to the mixture.
Add the buttermilk and mix the ingredients together. Take 25 ml water, pour into the used buttermilk container and shake well to loosen any remaining buttermilk. Add to the mixture.
Put the sticky mixture into a greased bread tin and bake at 180℃ for 50 minutes.
Serve with butter, preferably while still warm. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet