TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Quick banana loaf

By The Foodie's Wife 21 January 2021

Quick banana loaf. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Lockdown hasn't gone anywhere yet, and nor has banana bread. Looking for a use for those bananas that all ripened at the same time in the heat of summer? Banana bread is a favourite in most households and this recipe combines a quick soda bread with the handy fruit.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

½ cup sugar

500 g self-raising flour

500 ml buttermilk

25 ml water

Method

Combine the flour and sugar and sift together. Slice the bananas and add to the mixture.

Add the buttermilk and mix the ingredients together. Take 25 ml water, pour into the used buttermilk container and shake well to loosen any remaining buttermilk. Add to the mixture.

Put the sticky mixture into a greased bread tin and bake at 180℃ for 50 minutes.

Serve with butter, preferably while still warm. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

US TRANSFER OF POWER

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris take oath of office: It’s a new page and a new chance for the US, and the world

By J Brooks Spector

TGIFood

What’s cooking today: Quick banana loaf

The Foodie's Wife
1 min ago
< 1 min

ISS TODAY

South Africa can’t afford more delays on controlling the use of explosives 

Richard Chelin and Willem Els for ISS TODAY
46 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

MERE IMMORTALS

The importance of being empathetic: Remembering George Orwell
Mark Heywood 2 hours ago
7 mins

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

NEWSFLASH

Public Protector in court on perjury charges that her lawyer describes as ‘frivolous’

Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
2 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

The world exhales as Joe Biden is sworn in – and gets down to business

An Wentzel
2 hours ago
5 mins

ACCOUNTABILITY

KZN government departments ducking and diving over requests for reports on fraud, corruption and malfeasance

Des Erasmus
13 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out must be accompanied by full transparency

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Rollout

Zapiro
19 hours ago