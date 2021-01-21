Quick banana loaf. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Lockdown hasn't gone anywhere yet, and nor has banana bread. Looking for a use for those bananas that all ripened at the same time in the heat of summer? Banana bread is a favourite in most households and this recipe combines a quick soda bread with the handy fruit.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

½ cup sugar

500 g self-raising flour

500 ml buttermilk

25 ml water

Method

Combine the flour and sugar and sift together. Slice the bananas and add to the mixture.

Add the buttermilk and mix the ingredients together. Take 25 ml water, pour into the used buttermilk container and shake well to loosen any remaining buttermilk. Add to the mixture.

Put the sticky mixture into a greased bread tin and bake at 180℃ for 50 minutes.

Serve with butter, preferably while still warm. DM/TGIFood

