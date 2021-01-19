Crunchy red cabbage salad with an Asian dressing, finished with sultanas, toasted peanuts and sesame seeds. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Try this recipe for an alternative to the ubiquitous coleslaw for a braai or a side dish for a summer lunch.

Ingredients

2 cups finely shredded red cabbage

100 g sultanas

2 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal

1 small green pepper, seeds removed, sliced into slivers

3 cm peeled fresh ginger, minced

5 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp white sesame seeds

¼ cup raw peanuts, toasted and lightly salted

Dressing:

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp honey

2 Tbsp brown rice vinegar

2 cm piece of fresh ginger, minced

Method

Steep sultanas in 2 Tbsp vinegar and the sugar for an hour or more before making the salad. Don’t discard the marinating liquor.

Shred cabbage very finely.

Bring water to a boil, then add 3 Tbsp of the apple cider vinegar and plunge the cabbage in. The vinegar helps to hold the red colour. Remove to a colander after 2 minutes, and run iced water through, then drain.

Slice the spring onions and green pepper. Mince the ginger.

Mix the dressing ingredients in a bowl large enough to hold the cabbage. Drain the liquor from the sultanas into this.

Add most of the spring onions, green pepper and sultanas to the cabbage. Shake a palmful of sesame seeds all over and toss again. Toss together and turn out into a serving bowl.

Toast raw peanuts in a dry pan and salt lightly.

Scatter the remaining green pepper, spring onion and sultanas over the top. Scatter the peanuts over and some more sesame seeds. DM/TGIFood

