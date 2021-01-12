Teriyaki lamb flank. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Asian flavours go well with ribs, whether lamb, mutton or pork. I used a homemade teriyaki sauce with lamb ribs but there’s no reason why you can’t use it for a slab of pork rib too.

Teriyaki traditionally contains soy, sugar, ginger and either sake or mirin (I used mirin), but I substituted sweet soy for sugar.

You don’t need to salt this as the soy does that for you, but you can add a grinding of pepper if you like.

Ingredients

1 lamb flank

60 g fresh ginger, peeled and sliced into small pieces

½ cup superior dark soy sauce

½ cup sweet soy sauce

½ cup mirin

Method

Mix the ginger, soy sauces and mirin together in a large oven pan. Dunk the lamb flank in it on both sides. Cover tightly with foil. Bake in a 200℃ oven for 90 minutes. Remove foil and cook uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes. Leave to rest.

Strain the pan juices into a small jug. Once the liquid has settled, spoon off the fat (from the lamb) that will collect on top and spoon the sauce over the ribs when serving.

I served it with carrots cut on the diagonal and cooked in beef stock and sweet soy sauce. Yes, my sweet soy is fast running out. It’s the best ingredient I’ve found in years. I seasoned the glazed carrots with salt, pepper and chopped parsley. DM/TGIFood

