TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Teriyaki lamb ribs

By Tony Jackman 12 January 2021

Teriyaki lamb flank. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Asian flavours go well with ribs, whether lamb, mutton or pork. I used a homemade teriyaki sauce with lamb ribs but there’s no reason why you can’t use it for a slab of pork rib too.

Teriyaki traditionally contains soy, sugar, ginger and either sake or mirin (I used mirin), but I substituted sweet soy for sugar.

You don’t need to salt this as the soy does that for you, but you can add a grinding of pepper if you like.

Ingredients

1 lamb flank

60 g fresh ginger, peeled and sliced into small pieces

½ cup superior dark soy sauce

½ cup sweet soy sauce

½ cup mirin

Method

Mix the ginger, soy sauces and mirin together in a large oven pan. Dunk the lamb flank in it on both sides. Cover tightly with foil. Bake in a 200℃ oven for 90 minutes. Remove foil and cook uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes. Leave to rest.

Strain the pan juices into a small jug. Once the liquid has settled, spoon off the fat (from the lamb) that will collect on top and spoon the sauce over the ribs when serving.

I served it with carrots cut on the diagonal and cooked in beef stock and sweet soy sauce. Yes, my sweet soy is fast running out. It’s the best ingredient I’ve found in years. I seasoned the glazed carrots with salt, pepper and chopped parsley. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CORONAVIRUS

Should the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory? We asked the experts

By Rebecca Davis

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Teriyaki lamb ribs

Tony Jackman
55 seconds ago
< 1 min

COVID-19: VISUAL ESSAY

Gauteng doctors on second wave: ‘Our health system is overwhelmed — we are traumatised for life’

Shiraaz Mohamed
12 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS

President Ramaphosa: Land border posts closed as South Africa remains at Level 3 lockdown
Estelle Ellis 11 hours ago
8 mins

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old' when I would never call him 'short and fat?' Oh well I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" ~ Donald J Trump

Maverick Citizen

Between a Croc and a Hard Place

Dr Jack & Curtis 2 hours ago
< 1 min

ORGANISED CRIME

R60m World Cup graft scandal: Five more to be charged

Desiree Erasmus
12 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Leadership in Question (Part Six): Chief Albert Luthuli, leadership and service

Raymond Suttner
12 hours ago
11 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

AYO share price surge: Some things are just too good to be true

Sasha Planting
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Less can be more: We must face the fact that Covid-19 has changed the education landscape

Maryke Bailey
16 hours ago
5 mins