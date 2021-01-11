Courgette, spinach, spring onion and blue cheese tart. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Courgettes are perky and ready for the picking right now, and spring onions and spinach are at their peak. This tart makes a pleasant light lunch or a side dish to a grander affair.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

4 or 5 small courgettes, washed, dried and sliced into rounds

2 or 3 spring onions, sliced (use the white parts and a little of the green)

4 or 5 spinach leaves, washed and shredded

100 g blue cheese, crumbled

3 jumbo eggs

1 cup/ 250 ml plain yoghurt

⅔ cup full cream milk

Grating of nutmeg

Dash of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

1 pack frozen puff pastry

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Wilt the shredded spinach in a pot, stirring, adding a dash of lemon juice, a grating of nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Stir fry the slices of courgette and the sliced spring onions in olive oil for 4 or 5 minutes, stirring, until tender but not coloured. Season with salt and pepper and set aide.

In a bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, milk, crumbled blue cheese and eggs. Stir the wilted spinach onto this. Add a little salt and pepper and stir.

Grease a pie/tart dish.

Roll out pastry on a floured board and cut out a round 3 or 4 cm wider than the outer perimeter of the dish when you place it upside down over the rolled out pastry.

Turn the dish over. Lay the pastry round over the dish and press it in evenly and neatly. Prick many holes all over the base with a fork.

Pick the courgette rounds out of the pot in which you’ve cooked them with the spring onions. Stir the spring onions into the yoghurt/blue cheese mixture.

Pour the yoghurt/blue cheese/spinach/spring onion mixture into the dish.

Lay the courgette slices on top of the filling in any pattern you fancy.

Crimp all round the edges of the pastry with your fingers.

Bake in a 200℃ oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until the filling is only slightly wobbly and the pastry is golden brown. (I have a gas oven so if yours is convection it is likely to cook quicker.) The filling will rise considerably but will settle down once it has cooled. DM/TGIFood

