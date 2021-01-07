Officials have urged travellers to be responsible about Covid-19 precautions when travelling home from the holidays. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

With workers and learners heading back to work and school within the next few weeks, there are concerns about people travelling and further spreading Covid-19.

There are fewer than three weeks before schools reopen for the 2021 school year, and concerns are mounting over a potential spike in Covid-19 cases when people start travelling back home.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told Daily Maverick that police, with other authorities, are “assessing and reassessing” the enforcement of the Adjusted Alert Level 3 regulations as people start heading back to work and school.

Transport regulations allow for 100% loading capacity for trips of less than 200km, with drivers and passengers wearing masks. Long distance trips of more than 200km are allowed 70% loading capacity. According to the Adjusted Alert Level 3 regulations, drivers, operators and owners of vehicles cannot allow passengers without masks to board their vehicles.

Schools are still on track to reopen on Wednesday 27 January for learners, and Monday 25 January for teachers, Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told Daily Maverick.

Speaking to SAfm on Wednesday morning, MEC for Transport in Gauteng, Jacob Mamabolo, said roadblocks had been set up in the province, including at provincial borders.

“In all the buses that we stopped, in all the taxis that we stopped, we did not find any single person not wearing a mask,” he added.

“The fight against Covid-19 depends on their [travellers’] conduct. It depends on their attitude and behaviour and therefore we are appealing to them that whilst other restrictions are in place – the ban on the sale of alcohol, gatherings – wearing of a mask is quite critical. We are appealing to them to wear their mask when they come into our province at all times.”

In the Western Cape, which is also expected to see an influx of people returning to the province, there were 24 arrests for offences under the Disaster Management Act and the Criminal Procedure Act between 28 December and 3 January. These included two arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and 13 for speeding, the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works said.

A total of 130 charges were laid related to the Disaster Management Act, with fines issued totalling R239,000. According to the statement, the offences ranged from not adhering to the curfew to public transport drivers exceeding the 70% loading capacity when driving long distances.

Western Cape Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete told a media briefing on Tuesday that provincial authorities would monitor the roads following the holiday break.

Premier Alan Winde urged personal responsibility while travelling: “Please, we need to make sure everyone is playing their part.” DM