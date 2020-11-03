TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Chimichurri-buttered roast chicken

By Tony Jackman 3 November 2020

Roast chicken with chimichurri butter. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I love experimenting with a good old chicken roast. This version is slathered with a homemade chimichurri sauce mixed with loads of soft butter.

My usual chimichurri sauce is made of parsley, oregano, garlic, chillies, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. This one is non traditional in that it includes spring onions/scallions.

Normally chimichurri is chopped, not blended. However, because this is for a butter, it’s best to blend it before mixing it with the butter.

Ingredients

1 medium whole chicken, giblets removed, rinsed and patted dry

½ cup (when chopped finely) of fresh parsley, without stems

¼ cup fresh oregano, picked from its stems and chopped

3 or 4 fat garlic cloves, peel and chopped

1 or 2 red chillies, chopped finely (with seeds or lose the seeds, as you like)

3 spring onions, sliced thinly, including some but not all of the green parts

⅓  cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

½ tsp coarse salt

½ cup soft butter

Ground black pepper to taste

Method

The bird, slathered with chimichurri butter, ready for the oven. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and blend. Mix with the butter.

Salt the chicken well inside the cavity and all over the skin. Using a silicone spatula, carefully spoon some of the butter under the skin of both breasts. You’ll have to use your (clean) hands to slather  most of the rest of the butter all over the skin of the bird, but keep about a quarter of it aside for use later.

Roast in a preheated 240℃ oven for 30 minutes. Turn the heat down to 200℃ and roast for a further hour.

About 15 minutes before it’s cooked, remove from the oven and smear the remaining chimichurri butter over it. Once cooked, allow it to rest in the turned-off oven for 15 minutes.

Note: I cooked them on a bed of quartered potatoes and onions. That’s optional if you’d like to. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Expert Advisory

How to go on holiday safely in the time of Covid-19: A practical guide

By The Scientists Collective

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday editorial

An American Prayer: The battle for democracy

Mark Heywood
2 hours ago
6 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Ex-policeman is linked to cellphone pinging of murdered Anti-Gang Unit boss Charl Kinnear

Vincent Cruywagen
13 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

Op-Ed

Tanzania Election: Democracy teeters on a crumbling cliff
Phillip Van Niekerk 34 mins ago
5 mins

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

BOOK EXCERPT

Six Years With Al Qaeda: The Stephen McGown Story

Maverick451 2 hours ago
5 mins

US FEAR FACTOR

Businesses board up and White House gets a high fence as Americans go to the polls today

An Wentzel
2 hours ago
4 mins

Blow for Public Protector

Judge orders that 2014 intelligence report into attack on SARS must remain secret

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former SAA board member Kwinana’s evidence about airline’s deals ‘kind of horrifies’ judge

Greg Nicolson
13 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen

Watching With Bated Breath

Dr Jack & Curtis
3 hours ago
< 1 min