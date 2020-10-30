Lemon curd. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

A jar of lemon curd in the fridge offers another alternative to the question, ‘what shall I spread on my toast this morning’. But there are other uses for it: as a filling for macarons, cakes or pavlova, as a topping for ice cream or spread on scones or waffles. If you do spread it on toast, don’t butter it first: it’s plenty buttery already and will melt into hot toast.

This recipe accompanies this column on lemons

Ingredients

Zest of 1 lemon (about 1 Tbsp)

⅓ cup lemon juice (roughly the juice of 3 lemons)

⅔ cup white sugar

4 extra large egg yolks (reserve whites for a meringue or omelette)

Pinch of salt

85 soft butter

Method

Zest 1 lemon first and set the zest aside, then squeeze the juice of 3 lemons into a bowl, strained through a fine sieve.

Add to the bowl the zest, sugar, egg yolks, and salt. (Not the butter.)

Have to hand the softened butter for whisking in after it’s cooked.

Use a double boiler or, if you don’t have one, a metal bowl over a pot containing about 5 cm of water. Turn on the heat and, when it boils, reduce to a very low heat and place the bowl in it. Immediately start whisking, using a hand-held whisk (it’s worth the effort). Continue whisking for 9 to 10 minutes and the curd thickens.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter a bit at a time until all is incorporated.

Spoon into a sterilised jar and cool to room temperature, then refrigerate. It will thicken considerably in the fridge. And your toast will be very happy. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.