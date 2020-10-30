This recipe accompanies this column on lemons
Ingredients
Zest of 1 lemon (about 1 Tbsp)
⅓ cup lemon juice (roughly the juice of 3 lemons)
⅔ cup white sugar
4 extra large egg yolks (reserve whites for a meringue or omelette)
Pinch of salt
85 soft butter
Method
Zest 1 lemon first and set the zest aside, then squeeze the juice of 3 lemons into a bowl, strained through a fine sieve.
Add to the bowl the zest, sugar, egg yolks, and salt. (Not the butter.)
Have to hand the softened butter for whisking in after it’s cooked.
Use a double boiler or, if you don’t have one, a metal bowl over a pot containing about 5 cm of water. Turn on the heat and, when it boils, reduce to a very low heat and place the bowl in it. Immediately start whisking, using a hand-held whisk (it’s worth the effort). Continue whisking for 9 to 10 minutes and the curd thickens.
Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter a bit at a time until all is incorporated.
Spoon into a sterilised jar and cool to room temperature, then refrigerate. It will thicken considerably in the fridge. And your toast will be very happy. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
Bern, Switzerland has an old statue of a person eating babies. Nobody understands exactly why it's there.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
All Comments 1
The juice of three lemons yields about 1 cup of juice, in my corner of the world. Is this a typo?