TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Char Siu ‘steakhouse’ sauce

By Tony Jackman 22 October 2020

(Generic image of char siu pork by Sunday133 from Pixabay)

Char, or cha, means ‘fork’ and siu means ‘roast’ and this spicy honey-soy glaze is what the Chinese slap on their pork before skewering and grilling it. But we can think of it as a good old steakhouse sauce, Asian-style.

Char siu is often misunderstood to be the name of a sauce, and it is confusing, because you can indeed buy a jar of sauce called char siu. In fact it is the name of a method of cooking pork, in a sticky, sweet and spicy sauce containing soy, sherry, hoisin, honey and five spice. It is dark and glorious, but I don’t only use it for pork (though last week I coated a pork belly roast with it and, oh my…)

This week I coated a thick porterhouse steak with it and let it marinate for a few hours, then grilled it on super-hot coals on the braai. I also dunked portobello mushrooms in it and skewered them, also to be cooked over the coals.

In short, think of the below recipe as an alternative to the ubiquitous South African steakhouse sauce. I suspect you’ll be glad you tried it, and it’s very easy to make your own, if you have a few Asian staples in the pantry, and honey and sherry to hand. Here’s how…

Char Siu Sauce, steakhouse style

Char siu-basted Porterhouse steak and portobello mushrooms, braaied. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Ingredients

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

⅓ cup hoisin sauce

3 Tbsp full cream sherry

1 tsp five spice (a mix of cinnamon, fennel, cloves, star anise and Szechaun peppercorns)

1 tsp garlic powder

Method

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Perfect as a baste for skewered pieces of pork before grilling (which is its traditional use) but can be used to coat steaks; pork, beef or chicken roasts; even lamb chops (I’d add rosemary to that), almost anything you’d put on a grill or braai. It’s a lovely alternative to the monkey gland style of many “steakhouse” sauces. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas and friends are flying high after State Capture

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Woman that charged state R4.8-million for door-to-door Covid-19 ‘awareness campaign’ arrested

Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
6 mins ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Mzwandile Masina steps into Ace Magashule upheaval, fires off another race-based salvo

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OPINIONISTA

NPA independence must be fortified against politically connected crooks
Pierre De Vos 13 hours ago
7 mins

Canada is in the process of naming its thousands of nameless lakes after fallen soldiers.

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills

Tinashe Munyuki 13 hours ago
2 mins

CAPE VIOLENCE

Gang bosses face 145 charges — including 10 murders — for decade of terror in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen
13 hours ago
4 mins

Power Trip (Part Three)

Rocketing: Electricity prices up 177% in a decade – water costs up 213%

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

‘The biggest shift in TB care in decades’: Tuberculosis treatment time reduced by a third

Amy Green for Spotlight
13 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Char Siu ‘steakhouse’ sauce

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
2 mins