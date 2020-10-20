Tamarind prawn curry. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This recipe relies on first making a fish/crustacean stock. I keep prawn heads and lobster shells in the freezer for this purpose. But using the heads of the prawns for this curry’s stock is a perfect solution.

Ingredients

1 large red onion, chopped

2 fat cloves of garlic, chopped finely

3 cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

3 Tbsp coconut oil

1 kg tiger prawns

2 bay leaves

1 tsp each ground cumin, turmeric, fennel, and mustard seeds

1 tsp dried chillies

1 whole star anise

2 tsp fish masala or other mild masala you have to hand

100 ml tamarind water (or thereabouts, more is fine as the water will cook away; it’s the flavour you’re after)

80 ml tomato paste

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

500 ml fish stock, or more (commercial if you aren’t able to make your own)

Basmati rice, cooked and drained

Coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Have 500ml or more of stock to hand, and a ladle. If making your own, boil down shells, prawn heads, fish bones etc. with carrots, onions, leeks and garlic in plenty of water until there is only a tenth or so of concentrated liquid left.

Prepare the prawns this way or do the same but leave the tail shell on.

Melt coconut oil in a large pan. Add onion, garlic, bay leaves and star anise and sauté until softened.

Add the ground spices and tomato paste and braise for 2 to 3 minutes, gently.

Add the chillies, masala, and chopped tomatoes, simmer while stirring for 2 or 3 minutes. Salt well.

Simmer gently for half an hour to 40 minutes, adding a ladleful of stock at intervals, to develop and strengthen the flavours.

Dissolve tamarind pulp in hot water, cool it a little and squeeze it with your fingers to get as much of the pulp as possible to meld with the water. Essentially you’re adding tamarind water to the dish. Pour the contents into the curry through a fine sieve and discard the rest.

When your tastebuds tell you the sauce is just right (and presuming you’ve made some basmati rice in the meantime), add the prawns and simmer for 10 minutes. Serve immediately. DM/TGIFood

