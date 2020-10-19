After a number of violent confrontations outside the Senekal Magistrates’ Court in the Free State over recent weeks, the court precinct was peaceful on Monday for the bail hearing of towing company owner Stefanus Johannes Fourie, the second person charged with public violence related to the storming of the court on 6 October.
The quiet was in stark contrast to the confrontational scenes by two large groups of protesters outside the court on Friday when two suspects appeared in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, 21.
There were no protesters outside the court on Monday. A water cannon and two police Nyalas were parked down the road from the court. Public Order Policing (POP) vehicles patrolled the area and police officers stood on alert outside the court, while a third Nyala patrolled the streets around the court.
Fourie, 33, was granted R15,000 bail. He was charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property, public violence and arson following the turmoil on 6 October that led to a police van being overturned and torched outside the court. A small group stormed the court and two shots were fired – on Monday two bullet holes were still evident in the shattered glass at the court entrance.
The State told the court on Monday that it would not oppose bail.
“It’s in the interests of justice to grant bail to the accused, and furthermore, the State did not oppose his bail,” magistrate Fundiswa Lufuta said.
She warned Fourie not to interfere directly or indirectly with police investigations in the matter.
Fourie said he was not at the court when it was stormed, and that because he owns a tow-truck business he had rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a police car had been overturned.
“As far as I am concerned, my client is innocent and did not cause any trouble for the court,” his lawyer Wayne Gibbs said.
Fourie said his business would suffer if he was not granted bail. He told the court that he had a previous conviction for speeding, and also one for malicious damage to property.
The case was postponed to November 20 for further investigation.
His appearance followed the arrest and court appearance of a first accused, Andre Pienaar, 51, who also faced charges of malicious damage to property and public violence in connection with the storming of the court. The Senekal Magistrates’ Court had denied him bail, but this was successfully overturned in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday morning. He was granted R15,000 bail.
Senekal has been on a knife-edge in recent weeks, with tensions high on Friday when EFF supporters and farmers gathered separately in large numbers outside the court where the two men accused of Horner’s murder, Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, were appearing.
They are expected back in court on Tuesday 20 October for a continuation of their bail application.
(See context to the violent confrontations in Senekal here: Farmers, Stock thieves and police: Battle Lines are drawn in Free State). DM
Scotland has a town called Dull. Oregon has a town called Boring and Australia a town called Boring. Combined they are coined the "Trinity of Tedium".
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet