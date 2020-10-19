Renee Silverstone's rustic olive tart and chilli relish. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

For a Karoo farm lunch on a hot Saturday afternoon, Derek Carstens and Renee Silverstone spoiled us with a great spread including this rustic olive tart by Renee. So perfect we asked for her recipe. She serves it with a chilli relish.

Ingredients for olive oil dough

1 – 3/4 cups flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp mixed herbs

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup cold water

Olive tart filling

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

1 big bunch of spinach chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

2 free range eggs

2 Tbs cream

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 heaped tsp fresh chopped thyme

1 – 1/2 cups pitted olives for the topping

Directions for olive oil dough

In a bowl , mix flour, salt , herbs, and baking powder.

Make a well and add olive oil slowly gently mixing in with a wooden spoon.

Gradually add water, mix then work with hands.

Add extra water or oil to make a firm consistency .

Form into a ball and place in fridge for an hour,

Directions for olive tart filling

Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan and add onion and cook until soft.

Add garlic for a minute then chopped spinach and cook until spinach is soft and not watery then remove from heat.

Mix eggs, cream, nutmeg and chopped thyme and add to sautéd spinach.

Roll out tart dough to about 12 inches and crimp edges.

Pour in filing and top with olives. Place a sprig of thyme on top.

Bake at 225 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, remove and allow to cool.

Place on a serving board. Wonderful with a chilli relish if you can take the heat. Serve with a green salad topped with avocado.

Chilli relish

Ingredients

2 cups chopped onion

1 head garlic chopped finely

2 cups chopped red chilli

Half cup of vegetable oil ( or deodorized coconut oil)

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Olive oil to cover after cooking (1cup)

A few sprigs of curry leaves (optional)

Directions

In a pot gently sauté onion, garlic and curry leaves in vegetable oil until soft.

Add chilli and cook for 3 minutes.

Pour over apple cider vinegar and place on lid. Cook on low heat for 15 minutes.

Allow to cool, then cover in olive oil.

Two hours later, bottle and refrigerate.

Note. These are approximate quantities as I cook by feel. You can add extra olive oil if needed. Lasts for ages if you don’t devour it. DM/TGIFood

