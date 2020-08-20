TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Asparagus & Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

By Tony Jackman 20 August 2020

Asparagus and Three-Cheese Pasta Bake. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

We know y’all love your bakes, and the chilly days we’ve had this past week turn our thoughts to warming, cheesy oven dishes. With asparagus edging into season, we got ahead of the green curve and came up with this cheesy delight with an asparagus twist.

The most popular Lockdown Recipes of the Day of the past five months have been bakes, whether Mac Cheese or a fresh take on a potato bake. Here’s one that takes macaroni cheese in a fresh new direction.

Ingredients

800 ml full cream milk

3 Tbs flour

3 Tbs butter

60 ml extra milk (for the roux)

1 bay leaf

250 ml grated Cheddar cheese

60 g blue cheese, crumbled

40 g grated Grana Padano

Extra grated Grana Padano for the top, as much as you like

200 g green asparagus spears (more if you prefer)

Salt and pepper to taste.

Pasta of your choice x 250 g (when uncooked) (Any small pasta such as macaroni, penne, rigatoni or farfalle will do. I used fusilli.)

Method

How to layer the dish before it goes into the oven: pasta and cheese sauce at the bottom, a layer of raw asparagus, and the centre topped with more cheese sauce, then sprinkled with grated Grana Padano. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Cook the pasta in briskly boiling water until al dente. Drain. Preheat the oven to 200℃. Wash and trim the asparagus spears and pat dry.

Make a basic béchamel sauce: Bring 800 ml milk (and 1 bay leaf) to just shy of boiling point. Turn off the heat. Remove the bay leaf. In another pot, melt butter and stir in flour. Add the hot milk a little at a time, stirring continuously, until the milk is all used up and simmer, stirring, on a low heat for about 15 minutes for it to thicken and to cook out the flour. Season with salt and pepper. Add the grated Cheddar and stir until it melts, then add the blue cheese and Grana Padano and combine. 

Grease a deep oven dish. Pour in the drained pasta and two thirds of the cheese sauce. Use two spoons to make sure the pasta is all coated with the cheese sauce. Layer the asparagus spears over the top with the top ends pointing outwards. Spoon the remaining cheese over the stems of the asparagus but leave the top ends uncovered. Sprinkle more Grana Padano over the cheese sauce.

Bake for 40 minutes or until the cheesy top has turned golden. The beauty of it is that the asparagus flavour permeates the entire dish once cooked. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Parliament

SIU probes R5.08-bn in questionable Covid-19 tenders, while lists of PPE contracts emerge

By Marianne Merten

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Asparagus & Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

Tony Jackman
3 mins ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen

Yet to be delivered: The R3bn Solidarity Fund’s promised spending transparency

Rebecca Davis
11 hours ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

‘I like my holy waters,’ boasts Edwin Sodi, winner of R255-million Free State asbestos contract
Erin Bates 9 hours ago
7 mins

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old' when I would never call him 'short and fat?' Oh well I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" ~ Donald J Trump

Letter from America

In Vermont’s remote northeast, signs of the anxious times

Nic Dawes 10 hours ago
7 mins

Trans-Kalahari

Cherie Blair’s investigation clears Ian Khama and Bridgette Motsepe of wrongdoing, scolds Botswana government

Carien Du Plessis
10 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Birds of a feather

Zapiro
9 hours ago

THE ARMS DEAL OP-ED

Why we have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi

Open Secrets & SWI
11 hours ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Belarus military has received assistance from the UK a dozen times in past five years

Phil Miller and Mark Curtis
3 hours ago
6 mins