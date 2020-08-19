TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Everyday Crunchy Bread Rolls

By TGIFood Contributors 19 August 2020

Everyday Bread Rolls. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Bread rolls can be a meal in themselves or an accompaniment to anything from hearty soup to bacon and eggs, or salad in the Summer.

This quick and easy recipe will make eight rolls, and they can be frozen and reclaimed for a snack or when friends and family come round.

Ingredients

500 g flour

1 teaspoon (or 1 sachet) yeast

300 ml lukewarm water

2 Tbs melted butter

1 ½ tsp salt

Method

Place the yeast in the warm water and stir for 10 minutes before making the dough, to activate the yeast.

Mix the flour and salt together.

Add the yeast and water and then the melted butter.

Work into a sticky dough on a floured surface and create a dough ball.

Place this in a bowl with room enough to double in size, put in a warm place and cover with a damp cloth for 50 minutes.

Knead the dough again thoroughly for about 10 minutes and divide into eight round balls, equal in size.

Place the rolls 1 cm apart on a greased baking tray. Leave in a warm place, covered with foil or a cloth, for another 30 to 40 minutes.

Heat the oven to 210℃. Before placing the rolls in the oven, baste them with olive oil. This helps to create the crispy surface.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until nicely browned.

TGIFood TIP: If freezing the rolls for later use, place them in a plastic bag. or individual bags. When needed, take them out and return to room temperature and then place them in the microwave for a few seconds before serving. If required sooner, they can be microwaved from frozen, then placed in a hot oven for about five minutes. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It's Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

