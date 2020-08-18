Betty Jackman's Lemon Fridge Tart. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This was my mother Betty Jackman’s recipe, which I have tweaked a tiny bit by adding finely grated lemon zest to the biscuit base, and topping the tart with candied lemon slices.

This is truly old-school – condensed milk, Tennis biscuits and all. The recipe is for a large amount of filling, so that it comes to the top of the pie dish. If you use a smaller pie dish, use the alternative quantities in brackets instead for the condensed milk and cream.

Ingredients

1 standard packet Tennis biscuits, finely crumbled

125 g (quarter of a 500 g brick) butter, melted

1.5 cans (around 600 ml) condensed milk (or 1 can for a smaller tart)

Juice of 2 lemons

Zest of 2 lemons

180 ml cream (or 120 ml for a smaller tart)

For the candied lemon:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Juice of 1 lemon

1 lemon in thin slices

Method

Grease a 26 cm (large) pie dish with butter. Crumble biscuits in a bowl with hands and fingers. It takes a bit of effort. Grate in the zest of 1 lemon and stir well. Melt the butter and stir it in with a wooden spoon. Pour it into the pie dish and pat it with fingers and knuckles, working it evenly to the edges and up the edges. Refrigerate for half an hour for the butter in the biscuit base to set.

Mix together the condensed milk, grated zest of the second lemon, juice of 2 lemons, and the cream in a bowl and whisk to combine. Pour into the biscuit based and refrigerate for several hours to allow it to set.

For the candied lemon, combine 250 ml/ 1 cup each of water and sugar in a pan (I used a small frying pan) with the juice of 1 lemon and bring to a boil. Slice a lemon thinly, pick out the seeds, and lay the slices flat in the pan. Simmer for 20 minutes and leave to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until needed. Decorate the tart with the slices once the filling is set. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Tony Jackman Follow Save More