Oxtail curry in a potjie. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This curry works wonderfully in a potjie, and adding rice to it while it is cooking is well suited to the potjie tradition. The curry can be made in a pot on the stove or in the oven, in which case cook the rice separately.

Ingredients

1.2 kg oxtail, in chunks

2 medium onions, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

3 Tbs ghee (clarified butter)

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

400 ml cold water

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

Salt to taste (be generous, curry takes salt well)

2 heaped Tbs masala

2 large carrots, sliced thinly

1 cup / 250 ml basmati rice

Chopped coriander for garnish

Method

Heat pot over coals. Add ghee. Add bay leaf, cinnamon and all the seeds and sauté. Add chopped onion and sauté. Add tomatoes and water and masala, stir well and add oxtail pieces. Salt, stir and cover. Put coals on the lid and beneath the pot. Cook over low coals for three hours. After two hours of cooking, add 1 cup rice, and continue cooking for one more hour. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. DM/TGIFood

