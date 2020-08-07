(Photo: Tony Jackman)

It’s the weekend again, and a long one too – perfect for planning a long, slow potjie for a late winter feast.

Ring the changes with a lamb potjie recipe which, rather than follow the usual path of rosemary, thyme, mint or oregano for this meat, chooses the sweet scent of lavender instead, married with the perky tang of orange, now nearing the end of its season.

Ingredients

3 Tbs olive oil

2 onions, chopped

2 leeks, sliced

3 carrots, cut into rings but not peeled

Lavender sprigs

2 oranges (zest and juice) (about 200 ml)

800 ml chicken stock (I used 2 stock pots)

1 x whole 2 kg lamb’s neck

750 g lamb shoulder pieces on the bone

Salt and pepper

Dice carrots, chop onions and slice leeks. Sauté in olive oil in the potjie over a few coals.

Add neck and lamb shoulder pieces (or other small lamb cuts) to the mix in the pot, stir, and cook for 5 minutes. Add lavender sprigs.

Add the orange and zest to 800 ml chicken stock to make 1 litre. Add to the potjie. Season.

Bring to a simmer and cook over hot coals for 3 hours. DM/TGIFood

