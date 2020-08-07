TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Lamb’s Neck & Shoulder Potjie with Lavender & Orange

By Tony Jackman 7 August 2020

(Photo: Tony Jackman)

It’s the weekend again, and a long one too – perfect for planning a long, slow potjie for a late winter feast.

Ring the changes with a lamb potjie recipe which, rather than follow the usual path of rosemary, thyme, mint or oregano for this meat, chooses the sweet scent of lavender instead, married with the perky tang of orange, now nearing the end of its season.

Ingredients

3 Tbs olive oil

2 onions, chopped

2 leeks, sliced

3 carrots, cut into rings but not peeled

Lavender sprigs

2 oranges (zest and juice) (about 200 ml)

800 ml chicken stock (I used 2 stock pots)

1 x whole 2 kg lamb’s neck

750 g lamb shoulder pieces on the bone

Salt and pepper

 

Dice carrots, chop onions and slice leeks. Sauté in olive oil in the potjie over a few coals.

Add neck and lamb shoulder pieces (or other small lamb cuts) to the mix in the pot, stir, and cook for 5 minutes. Add lavender sprigs.

Add the orange and zest to 800 ml chicken stock to make 1 litre. Add to the potjie. Season.

Bring to a simmer and cook over hot coals for 3 hours. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

PUBLIC PROTECTOR VS PRAVIN GORDHAN

Mkhwebane’s report ‘absurd, incompetent, irrational, inappropriate and unlawful’, court hears

By Marianne Thamm

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Lamb’s Neck & Shoulder Potjie with Lavender & Orange

Tony Jackman
2 mins ago
< 1 min

ZAPIRO

Crisis Times

Zapiro
3 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

GRAFT PANDEMIC

SA Government to establish ‘fusion centre’ to deal with corruption
Carien Du Plessis 11 hours ago
3 mins

Before auditioning for the role of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman had no clue what a wolverine was. He spent two weeks studying wolves instead.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Asbestos Chronicles: Range Rover, Range Rover! Send money on over!

Erin Bates 11 hours ago
6 mins

PAYBACK TIME

That will be R3.8bn, please: Eskom delivers the tab to former execs and Guptas

Greg Nicolson
11 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Exclusive

Humans of Covid-19, in 13 pictures

Chris Collingridge
12 hours ago
< 1 min

Sponsored Content

How the pivot to e-commerce is impacting commercial property investment

Fortress REIT Limited
3 hours ago
4 mins

HARARE DELEGATION

Ramaphosa to send Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete as special envoys to Zimbabwe

Peter Fabricius
11 hours ago
5 mins