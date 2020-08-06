(Photo: Tony Jackman)

Give a standard curried mince a lift and a bit of flare by braising key spices in ghee first and serving it with basmati rice infused with caramelised onion, cumin and coriander.

Ingredients

Basmati rice, cooked and drained (as much as you require depending on how many you are serving)

Per 2 servings (adapt quantities as necessary):

For the rice:

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbs cumin seeds

2 Tbs ghee or cooking oil

Handful coriander leaves, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

For the mince:

3 Tbs ghee or cooking oil

400 g lean beef mince

2 medium onions, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

100 g Tomato paste

400 g chopped tomatoes

400 ml water

2 cm piece ginger, grated

1 tsp ground yellow mustard seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ground fennel seeds

1 tsp ground coriander seeds

1 heaped Tbs extra hot Durban masala (or masala of your choice)

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Method

For the mince, melt ghee or heat oil and sauté onions, garlic and grated ginger with all the ground spices. Add the tomato paste and braise, stirring, for two minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and equivalent amount of water, and the masala, and stir to combine. Add the mince and work it with a wooden spoon so that it does not clump. Season well with salt. Bring to a simmer and put it on the lowest heat for 50 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with spiced basmati rice.

For the rice, cook basmati rice according to packet instructions or your favoured method. Drain. Fry the chopped onions in ghee (clarified butter) or oil with cumin/jeera seeds until lightly golden. Season. Stir into cooked, drained rice. Finely chop coriander leaves and stir in immediately before serving. DM/TGIFood

