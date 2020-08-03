Turmeric & Rosemary Braai Bread. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Here’s another take on a basic pot bread (potbrood), this time enhanced with the ochre-tinted richness of ground turmeric and fresh rosemary.

Ingredients

1 kg white bread wheat flour

10 g instant yeast

4 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

2.5 cups lukewarm water and a little more if necessary

2 heaped Tbs fresh rosemary needles, finely chopped

1 heaped Tbs ground turmeric

2 Tbs olive oil

1 egg, beaten with a fork

Method

Switch the oven on to its lowest temperature (150℃ or less) and close the door.

Sift the flour into a large mixing bowl. Add the yeast and sugar and stir very well with a wooden spoon. Only stir in the salt after this so that it does not neutralise the yeast. Stir in the finely chopped rosemary needles and ground turmeric.

Add lukewarm water a little at a time, while kneading the dough, until it is all combined. Now add the 2 Tbs olive oil and continue folding and kneading until it is a nice plump ball of dough and no longer sticky.

Leave the ball of dough in the bowl, cover with a slightly damp tea towel, and put it in a warm place for 20 minutes.

Knead the dough again for a minute or two, folding and turning.

Now roll the dough into a thick log with your hands. Cut it into five equal pieces. Knead each piece and roll them into five balls.

Grease or spray a heavy bottomed oven pot. Pleace four of the dough balls around the sides and one at the centre. Cover again with a damp tea towel.

Turn the oven off, put the covered bowl of dough in the middle of a rack in the centre of the oven, close the door and leave it for 40 minutes in the warmth for its second rise.

Check that you have braai coals. Brush the top of the dough balls with egg wash. Put the lid on the braai pot. Place in the braai and immediately place hot coals all around the base, and a few more coals on top. Keep replenishing the coals at the base and on the lid for a full hour. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman