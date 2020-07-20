SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/ Fani Mahuntsi)

This week, members of civil society join experts to discuss whether home schooling is a good idea, the SOS coalition is launching a call to action to save jobs at the SABC, and Barry Hilton invites you to his take on the ‘State of the Nation’.

With the need for social distancing and many people working from home, webinars are a great way to stay up to date on the happenings of civil society and – if you are fortunate enough to have a home, electricity and WiFi – you do not even have to get out of your pyjamas.

Last week saw several important discussions we recommend you take time to listen to.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, joined Georgetown students for an update on the Covid-19 pandemic, its implications for public policy, and a candid conversation on the unique risks and responsibilities young people have in mitigating its spread. Watch it here.

On Friday 17 July, the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) launched episode two of their Agrarian Politics series. The episode focused on food activism in the Covid-19 crisis. Professor Ruth Hall and PLAAS post-doctoral candidate Boaventura Monjane spoke to two leading activists, Dorah Marema and Diana Aguiar, involved in food justice movements in Brazil and South Africa. Catch it here.

This week, on Monday 20 July, the Society, Work, and Politics Institute (SWOP) is inviting you to the first of a two-part webinar series with Professor Adam Tooze, author of “Crashed: how a decade of financial crises change the world”. The series is co-hosted by with Wiser (the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research), History Workshop and the University of Johannesburg.

The first part of the series is titled “Johannesburg Conversations with Adam Tooze: a panel discussion of Crashed”. You can register for the webinar here.

The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic have led many to acknowledge the need for a global change, not only in terms of healthcare, but the need for greater inclusivity and equality.

On Tuesday 21 July, join the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation for a virtual dialogue on “A different South Africa in a different Africa”. The event will welcome a lecture by Dr Pali Lehohla and Professor Firoz Cachalia (chairperson former president of the foundation) who will converse on the options and pathways towards a nation that is more inclusive and equal.

The pandemic has left many parents wondering if they should home-school their children due to the safety concerns of sending children back to school amid increasing Covid-19 infections.

At 13:00 on Tuesday, the Mail & Guardian in partnership with Impaq from the Optimi Group is hosting a free webinar on whether to home-school your children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Join Louise Schoonwinkel (managing director for Optimi Home), Naadira Moosa (Home-schooling parent), and Marcelle Gordon (eNCA broadcaster) for a discussion on the whats, whys, and hows on transitioning to online home schooling in a time of crisis.

On Wednesday 22 July, join Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood in conversation with the chair of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Professor Bongani Majola, and Adv Faranaaz Veriava of SECTION27 as they take a critical look at the past 25 years of the SAHRC and ask what role the commission should now play in the face of SA’s greatest ever human rights crisis.

On the same day, Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS Coalition are calling upon civil society and the public at large to join a Call to Action meeting for the SABC.

According to the call for action, which can be read here, the SABC is being forced to cut costs because its funding model is “broken and it cannot be operated on an increasingly commercialised basis if it is to respond as its public mandate requires”.

Join the call for action meeting here.

Philanthropic organisations around the world have, through financial and non-financial support, contributed significantly to addressing the health and humanitarian crises.

At 15:00, the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign, together with COPAC and the Tshwane Leadership Foundation, is holding the first of a four-week virtual workshop on moving towards a food sovereignty future for South Africa.

The first workshop will teach you how to set up your own household food garden and will include an introduction to agroecology and food sovereignty, as well as a practical and theory session with permaculturalist, John Nzira. Register for the workshop here.

On Thursday 23 July, the Trialogue CSI Forum and Nedbank are hosting a virtual discussion on what corporates can learn from these philanthropic responses to Covid-19.

Panellists include Noxolo Hlongwane (Nedbank Private Wealth), Sarah Rennie (IPASA), and Vuyiswa Sidzumo (Ford Foundation). You can register here.

At 12:00 join the Daily Maverick’s TGIFood editor, Tony Jackman with celebrity chefs Reuben Riffel and Liam Tomlin as they discuss how the restaurant and tourism industry can survive the current Covid-19 restrictions.

On the same day, Sanlam and the Institute of People Management (IPM) are inviting you to a discussion on how employers and employees can ensure financial resilience during the pandemic.

The webinar, which will be hosted by the Mail & Guardian, will feature Dr Matete Lerutla (managing executive of human capital, Sanlam Corporate), Gushwell Brooks (radio talk show host, 702), and Viresh Maharaj (managing executive of corporate distribution, Sanlam) who will discuss the challenges, benefits and way forward for employers, HR professionals, and employees.

At 14:00, the Call to Action Collective is hosting its third webinar in a 12-week series on the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF). The webinars are held every Thursday until 23 September.

This week’s webinar will be presented by Sibongile Ndashe from the Initiative for Strategic Litigation (ISLA). Join Rise Up Against Gender-Based Violence and Mandisa Khanyile (co-founder of DotAfro) who will be discussing the journey thus far – “From the #24demands to NSP (what we lost and what we gained)”. Register here.

The coronavirus and the lockdown have not made things better for South Africa! It is time for a lighter look at life.

On Friday 24 July you can join legendary comedian Barry Hilton for his “State of the Nation” webinar and a lighter look at the South African condition.

Hilton will share his unique take on South Africa and the best way to handle the lockdown. Tickets are R150; book now for what is almost guaranteed to leave you in stitches. DM/MC

South Africa is full of activists whose voices and campaigns need to be heard, and we want to report on all of them. So, wherever you live, if you have virtual events or meetings which you think other activists ought to know about, write to us at [email protected]

