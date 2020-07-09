Obies Oxtail Potjie, from foodSTUFF by Tony Jackman (Human & Rousseau). Photo by Myburgh du Plessis, styled by Sarah Dahl

With a mighty winter weather front heading our way, plan to make this warming potjie if you have an indoor braai. Short of that, cook it in a heavy casserole in the oven or on the stove top at a low simmer for many hours. The aromas themselves will warm your heart and hearth.

Ingredients

2 Tbs butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 carrots, finely diced

2 sticks celery, finely sliced

1 heaped tsp cornflour

1 cup (250 ml) dry red wine

100–200 ml Old Brown Sherry

1 cup (250 ml) cold water

1 tsp ground ginger

leaves of 4–5 oregano sprigs

1 Tbs raspberry (or apple) jelly

1–2 stout oxtails

Method

Heat the potjie over hot coals if cooking on the braai, but have plenty of coals on the go so that you can add more over the course of 4 hours. Start in a similar fashion on the stove top if cooking in the kitchen. Melt the butter, and add the chopped onion, crushed garlic, diced carrots and sliced celery. Allow to simmer, stirring now and then, until the vegetables have softened. Sprinkle over a little cornflour, stir to coat, and cook for a minute or two, stirring. Add the red wine, sherry, water, ginger, oregano and jelly, stir well, and return to a gentle simmer. Add the oxtail chunks, bring back to a simmer, and cook on a gentle heat for 4 hours, preferably 6. Spoon off any extra fat. DM/TGIFood

This recipe is adapted from one first published in Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau)

