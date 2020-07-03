(Photo: Sean Calitz)

Pepper, chilli and lamb go so well together. This is a quick and easy, yet very impressive-looking dish to prepare on the braai.

This one is perfect for the weekend. You need a good bed of coals and a moderate to high heat (if you can hold your hand 10 cm above the grid and count to five, the coals are ready; if you don’t get to five, they are still too hot).

Ingredients

Serves 6–8

1 deboned leg of lamb, butterflied (ask your butcher to help if you can’t manage)

Lots of cracked black pepper – enough to cover the whole roast

1 handful chopped fresh chilli

1 handful coarse sea salt

Olive oil

Method

Make sure the leg is cut so that it resembles a large, flattish chopping board and is of (roughly) uniform thickness, so it cooks evenly. Make a rub by combining all the ingredients and then pouring over the meat, working the rub into all the cracks and crevices. Place in a marinating dish and refrigerate overnight.

Two hours before you are ready to braai, remove the meat from the fridge and allow it to come back to room temperature. When the coals are at the correct temperature, place the meat on the grill for about 30 minutes, turning frequently until the meat is nice and pink inside.

Once done, allow to rest for 10 minutes. Place on a chopping board and slice thinly with a sharp knife.

If you really feel the need to cook this in the oven, roast at 180°C for about 20 minutes per 500 g for medium (which you want it to be). DM/TGIFood

Featured in Veld to Fork by Gordon Wright (Penguin)

