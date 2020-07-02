(Photo: Sean Calitz)

Anyone who likes beef loves a good stew. I prefer to use shin as it is full of flavour and stickiness and the natural collagen in the connective tissue is a superb immune booster and helps to thicken up the sauce.

The parsnips in this recipe give it a sort of nutty flavour and, together with the jacket potatoes, are full of potassium. The pickling onions sweeten up nicely and are packed full of antioxidants, and everyone knows that garlic and broccoli are superfoods. Who says healthy food can’t be tasty and comforting?

Ingredients

Serves 4–6

Olive oil

6 pickling onions, peeled

6 cloves garlic, peeled

1 kg beef shin

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

2 parsnips, peeled and roughly chopped

8 baby jacket potatoes, washed

1 handful chopped fresh herbs (rosemary, marjoram, thyme, oregano) plus extra for garnishing

500 ml good quality beef stock

5 broccoli florets

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

Heat a dash of oil in a stove top-to-oven casserole and brown the onions and garlic. Add the meat and brown this too, seasoning as you go. Once browned, add the remaining ingredients (except the broccoli), give it all a good stir, pop the lid on and place in the oven for 1 ½ hours.

Add the broccoli, give it a gentle stir and return to the oven for 30 minutes.

Serve with a sprinkling of the fresh herbs over the top. DM/TGIFood

Featured in Veld to Fork By Gordon Wright (Penguin)

