TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Fabulous Seafood Curry

By Gordon Wright 30 June 2020

(Photo: Sean Calitz)

A good curry made from scratch is a lot less hassle than you think. One of the major benefits is that you get such a good range of flavours and you can also control precisely how hot you would like it.

One of the nice things about a seafood curry is that it is very quick to prepare; just be sure to use nice fresh seafood and don’t overcook it. I like to put in a bunch of different seafood but this works well with even just a bit of nice fresh fish. 

The tamarind is very important in this recipe, as is the fact that you must use firm white fish. Oily and game fish do not work as well and tend to fall apart too much.

Ingredients

Serves 4-6

4 tbsp coconut oil
1 tbsp yellow mustard seeds
1 large onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely crushed
+-30 fresh curry leaves
2 tsp chilli powder
2 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp ground turmeric
1 x 400g can peeled chopped tomatoes
250ml tepid water mixed with 1 heaped tsp tamarind paste (can substitute this with equal parts lime juice + brown sugar mixed – about  50ml)
100ml cream
2 green chillies, each sliced lengthways into 6 pieces, with seeds
1 tsp salt
500g firm white fish / prawns etc (whatever seafood you prefer)
Boiled basmati rice, to serve

Method

1. Heat the oil in a heavy-based saucepan over a medium heat. When hot, add the mustard seeds and fry for 30 seconds, then stir in the onion and garlic and fry gently for about 5 minutes, or until softened and lightly golden brown.

2. Add the curry leaves, chilli powder, coriander and turmeric and fry for two minutes, then stir in the tomatoes, tamarind liquid, green chillies and salt and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until rich and reduced. Add the fish, cook for a further 5-10 minutes or until fish is cooked, stir in the cream slowly and serve with basmati rice. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

First published in Gordon Wright’s book Karoo Food (Penguin/Random House)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK CITIZEN EDITORIAL

Saving Eastern Cape from Covid-19 existential threat

By Estelle Ellis

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Fabulous Seafood Curry

Gordon Wright
1 min ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The tentative case for a future PIC investment in Eskom 2.0

Dirk De Vos
10 hours ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 12 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

We have to get our children back to school – and we will do it safely
Alan Winde 10 hours ago
6 mins

Guinness World Records no longer give awards to the world's fattest animals so as to avoid forced overeating.

PUBLIC PROTECTOR'S ESTINA REPORT

Supreme Court of Appeal delivers another blow to Mkhwebane

Greg Nicolson 11 hours ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Where was Parliament when the wheels came off at Prasa, asks Judge Zondo

Suné Payne
10 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

South Africa has the experience and capacity to make a Covid-19 vaccine

Janusz Pawęska, Stefan Swanepoel, Christiaan Potgieter, Baptiste Dungu, Morena Makhoana, Lynn Morris
11 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Boris Johnson’s imminent lifting of the lockdown doesn’t mean it’s time to celebrate or throw caution to the winds

Peter Hain
10 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Emerging stronger: Building an economically and environmentally resilient after-Covid world

Futuregrowth Asset Management
18 hours ago
11 mins