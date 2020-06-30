(Photo: Sean Calitz)

A good curry made from scratch is a lot less hassle than you think. One of the major benefits is that you get such a good range of flavours and you can also control precisely how hot you would like it.

One of the nice things about a seafood curry is that it is very quick to prepare; just be sure to use nice fresh seafood and don’t overcook it. I like to put in a bunch of different seafood but this works well with even just a bit of nice fresh fish.

The tamarind is very important in this recipe, as is the fact that you must use firm white fish. Oily and game fish do not work as well and tend to fall apart too much.

Ingredients

Serves 4-6

4 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp yellow mustard seeds

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely crushed

+-30 fresh curry leaves

2 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 x 400g can peeled chopped tomatoes

250ml tepid water mixed with 1 heaped tsp tamarind paste (can substitute this with equal parts lime juice + brown sugar mixed – about 50ml)

100ml cream

2 green chillies, each sliced lengthways into 6 pieces, with seeds

1 tsp salt

500g firm white fish / prawns etc (whatever seafood you prefer)

Boiled basmati rice, to serve



Method



1. Heat the oil in a heavy-based saucepan over a medium heat. When hot, add the mustard seeds and fry for 30 seconds, then stir in the onion and garlic and fry gently for about 5 minutes, or until softened and lightly golden brown.



2. Add the curry leaves, chilli powder, coriander and turmeric and fry for two minutes, then stir in the tomatoes, tamarind liquid, green chillies and salt and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until rich and reduced. Add the fish, cook for a further 5-10 minutes or until fish is cooked, stir in the cream slowly and serve with basmati rice. DM/TGIFood

First published in Gordon Wright’s book Karoo Food (Penguin/Random House)

