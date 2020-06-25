Ingredients
Serves 4
3 large, skin-on chip potatoes
50ml olive oil
5g smoked paprika
10g teaspoon medium salt, plus more as needed
5g cumin seeds
5g garlic powder
15g minced fresh rosemary
Method
Cut your potatoes into large chips, skin on, and place in a bowl of cold water for 15 minutes to allow starch to leach out.
Meanwhile heat a pot of salted water to boiling point. Add the chips and blanch for 5 minutes, remove and carefully drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two.
While the chips are drying, mix the spices together and then sprinkle over the chips, with a drizzle of the oil, gently toss through to ensure an even coating and that no chips break, and slide onto an oven tray.
Try to make sure the chips are spread out nicely on the tray and give another drizzle of olive oil over them. Pop into a preheated oven at 220℃ and bake for 15 minutes, open the oven quickly and sprinkle the rosemary over and give the chips a good shake, bake for a further 15 mins or until crisp and golden.
Serve hot with a touch more salt. DM/TGIFood
First published in Gordon Wright’s book Karoo Food (Penguin/Random House)
