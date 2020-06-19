Just fry or bake your nuggets and warm up your dipping sauce and you’re done. The nuggets can even be made in batches and frozen, ready for when you have those unexpected guests or the teens have a snack attack.
Ingredients
Serves 4-6
4 large chicken breasts
5g fresh chopped Rosemary
Zest of ½ Lemon.
200g corn flake crumbs
60g finely grated hard cheese – like Parmagiano
Salt & Pepper to taste
6 eggs
200g flour
60g Corn flour
Method
Cut chicken into roughly 4x2cm strips.
Add the cheese, zest, corn flour, herbs and spices to the flour and mix
Dip the chicken strips in the flour mix, then egg, then flour mix again and then egg again, then the corn flake crumbs.
Place in the fridge to chill for 30 mins.
You can, either, fry them in hot oil until golden or bake them in a preheated oven, on a baking rack with a drizzle of olive oil at 200 deg C for 15mins or until golden and crisp.
Black olive ratatouille
Ingredients
100ml white vinegar
200g brown sugar
300g plum tomatoes
200g finely chopped carrots
100g Pitted black olives
200g sliced zucchini
1 Aubergine Chopped
200g Cauliflower Chopped
2 finely chopped white onions
5g Sage chopped
2 bay leaves
5g fresh chopped rosemary
Method
Blanche the slower cooking vegetables in salted water for 5 mins. (carrots, cauliflower, zucchini)
Brown the onions in a little olive oil and then add the tomatoes, aubergines and olives and fry for about 2 minutes with the herbs. Add the rest of the veg and other ingredients, bring to the boil and then turn down to simmer down for 15-20 minutes until a nice chunky sauce forms.
Serve in little dipping bowls with the nuggets, while still hot. DM/TGIFood
Gordon Wright is a cook and author of Veld to Fork and Karoo Food.
