The problem with so many pre-bought snacks is that they are full of rubbish and generally you don’t know what goes into them. This recipe is easy to pre-prepare and have 90% ready for when your guests arrive with the added bonus that you know exactly what went into them.

Just fry or bake your nuggets and warm up your dipping sauce and you’re done. The nuggets can even be made in batches and frozen, ready for when you have those unexpected guests or the teens have a snack attack.

Ingredients

Serves 4-6

4 large chicken breasts

5g fresh chopped Rosemary

Zest of ½ Lemon.

200g corn flake crumbs

60g finely grated hard cheese – like Parmagiano

Salt & Pepper to taste

6 eggs

200g flour

60g Corn flour

Method

Cut chicken into roughly 4x2cm strips.

Add the cheese, zest, corn flour, herbs and spices to the flour and mix

Dip the chicken strips in the flour mix, then egg, then flour mix again and then egg again, then the corn flake crumbs.

Place in the fridge to chill for 30 mins.

You can, either, fry them in hot oil until golden or bake them in a preheated oven, on a baking rack with a drizzle of olive oil at 200 deg C for 15mins or until golden and crisp.

Black olive ratatouille

Ingredients

100ml white vinegar

200g brown sugar

300g plum tomatoes

200g finely chopped carrots

100g Pitted black olives

200g sliced zucchini

1 Aubergine Chopped

200g Cauliflower Chopped

2 finely chopped white onions

5g Sage chopped

2 bay leaves

5g fresh chopped rosemary

Method

Blanche the slower cooking vegetables in salted water for 5 mins. (carrots, cauliflower, zucchini)

Brown the onions in a little olive oil and then add the tomatoes, aubergines and olives and fry for about 2 minutes with the herbs. Add the rest of the veg and other ingredients, bring to the boil and then turn down to simmer down for 15-20 minutes until a nice chunky sauce forms.

Serve in little dipping bowls with the nuggets, while still hot. DM/TGIFood

Gordon Wright is a cook and author of Veld to Fork and Karoo Food.

